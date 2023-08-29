“Kyrie Irving’s Ball Handling and Stephen Curry’s Jump Shot”: Wanting to ‘Improve’ LeBron James, Isiah Thomas Claimed to Want to Add 2 Things to Him

LeBron James can be described as a complete player tailor-made for basketball greatness. Shooting, passing, basketball vision, finishing, athleticism, decision-making, clutch performance-there’s almost nothing that James doesn’t excel at on the hardwood. However, “almost nothing” isn’t the same as “nothing”; there are parts of Bron’s game that aren’t as refined as others. Thinking along these lines, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas suggested two skill sets on the show Open Court that he would add to LeBron’s hoop arsenal to make him the perfect basketball player. Namely, Kyrie Irving‘s ball handling and Stephen Curry‘s shooting.

In recent years, Thomas has insisted that LBJ is his GOAT pick. His preference for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar over Michael Jordan is very likely to be tainted with bias. It’s a well-known fact that Zeke and MJ aren’t exactly best buds. There has been bad blood between the two for a long time, since the infamous clashes back in the day between the Bad Boy Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. And things became particularly worse after the release of The Last Dance documentary in 2020, in which, Isiah claimed, Jordan had blindsided him by making him look like the villain.

Isiah Thomas picks two skills he would give LeBron James to make him the GOAT

Isiah Thomas believes that The King is near perfect and that he’s just two skills away from being unstoppable. In an episode of Open Court, Zeke suggested that he would add Stephen Curry’s shooting and Kyrie Irving’s ball handling to Bron’s arsenal.

It’s an interesting suggestion that makes a lot of sense. There can be no denying that Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. And, as for Kyrie, the way he handles the basketball almost makes him seem like a wizard. Both men are absolute monsters who have refined their skills to perfection.

Couple those skills with the deep bag that King James already has and he would be an offensive juggernaut. The four-time NBA Champion is already an athletic freak and has the basketball IQ and playmaking skills of a floor general. With Kyrie’s ball handling and Steph’s shooting, Thomas is right when he says that James would be the perfect player.

“I would take LeBron James as he is and add two things, Kyrie Irving’s ball handling and Steph Curry’s jump shot… And, I’m good. I’m good! If LeBron can shoot like Steph Curry and handle like Kyrie Irving…I’m good!”

It certainly would be fantastic to see a player like that take to the court. But unfortunately, it’s impossible. To maintain the same level of skill and athleticism that LBJ had in his prime, while also honing the incredible skills of Steph and Kyrie would be a tall task for anybody.

LeBron invests close to $1,500,000 in his body in preparation for an NBA season

LeBron James’ longevity as an NBA superstar has left many in awe for years. At the age of 38, he still looks as spry and as nimble as he did back when he was in his 20s. Part of the reason for this is his dedication to fitness and his workouts. He spends close to $1,500,000 a year to keep his body in top shape.

LeBron truly is in a league of his own. The effort that he puts into being the best is inspirational and sets the right example for all those who aspire to be a hooper like him. With his current fitness levels, the King can easily continue playing for another five years. And, if we are lucky, we may just get to see that happen.