“LaMelo Ball bought $40,000 diamond grills and didn’t tell LaVar Ball about it!”: When the Hornets star purchased a 14-karat white gold custom grills without informing his father

Even before receiving a paycheck, LaMelo Ball splurged $40,000 on a 14-karat white gold custom grill that he didn’t tell his father about.

Without a doubt, LaMelo Ball is one of the flashiest players in the league. The pass-first guard has insane ball-handling skills to go along with accurate shooting, making him a must-watch TV.

Much like his game on the hardwood, Melo has a ton of swagger off the court as well. The Hornets’ combo-guard is fashionable, shows off his expensive car collection, and has an insane amount of jewelry he absolutely loves flexing around.

One of Ball’s more popular possessions is his 14-karat white gold and diamond custom grills he had asked AP The Jeweller to make for him.

The diamond-crusted dentures cost him around $40,000. And what was even more interesting is that the 2021 ROTY went ahead with this purchase even before getting his first NBA paycheck, without even informing his father.

“I’m a grown man, I can get what I want”: LaMelo Ball

Days after making the purchase, in an interview with LaVar Ball, WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge tattled on LaMelo. Alridge didn’t know that LaVar wasn’t aware of his son’s latest jewelry purchase. And it’s safe to say that the father of the two NBA stars was shocked.

Zach came clean to LaMelo about letting his father know about the diamond-crusted dentures. When asked whether the All-Star considered him a snitch, as most of the social media did, the 6-foot-7 shifty guard had a rather bold answer:

“I mean, nah, the whole internet has seen it so I don’t see how you would be a snitch. And at the end of the day, I’m a grown man, man, I’ma get what I want and do what I want.”

Two years later, Melo is projected to be one of the future faces of the league. At the rate his game has been making strides, it’s only about time he lands more endorsement deals, enabling him to splurge and add to his jewelry collection.