Larsa Pippen Invests $800,000 in Brand Rivaling Michael Jordan’s Tequila Amid Rumors of Breakup with Marcus

Larsa Pippen is the latest celebrity to begin a journey as the founder of an alcohol brand. Pippen has invested $800,000 in an up-and-coming tequila brand called “Olujo Tequila”. The fact that the 49-year-old has invested in Michael Jordan’s tequila brand’s (Cincoro Tequila) rival adds fuel to the rumors of her breakup with Michael’s son, Marcus Jordan.

Larsa Pippen of “Real Housewives of Miami” entered the alcohol business with her investment in Olujo Tequila. Larsa joins the likes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow who founded VIDA Tequila, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kathy Hilton who invested in Casa del Sol, and The Real Housewives of New York’s Erin Lichy who was the co-founder of Mezcalum.

Since Olujo Tequila does not have an online presence – social media or website – there aren’t as many reviews available. However, with the brand being co-founded by billionaire Adam Weitsman and Oliver Camilo, one can believe that the liquor would be heavily advertised when it’s up for sale.

However, it’s safe to assume that the tequila brand wouldn’t be as easily available to all. Being set to occupy the “club-friendly side of the market, designed for flashy gatherings and luxury gifting”, one can expect the brand to be priced at an absurd price.

While enthusiasts are busy finding more details regarding this brand, basketball fans are amazed at the timing of this investment, concerning the rumors of Larsa’s breakup with Marcus Jordan.

Have Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan broken up?

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen began dating in 2022. In 2023, the couple even hinted at getting married. Just as fans of the two celebrities believed that the couple had a smooth sailing relationship, recent developments are indicating that the two have broken up.

Apart from Pippen deleting all of her photos with Marcus from his Instagram and unfollowing the 33-year-old, the former wife of Scottie Pippen has been sharing numerous Instagram Stories with philosophical sayings regarding the traits she wants in her partner.

Merely a week later, Michael Jordan’s son’s social media activity got fans to believe that the two had reconciled. As seen in Marcus’ Instagram Story, the couple were sitting side by side on a plane. Jordan captioned the photo as, “Sleeping beauty”.

After the two were believed to have broken up as a publicity stunt, Larsa’s latest investment has left fans concerned. If they have split up for good, fans of the couple wouldn’t stop speculating the reason for the same.