Scoring 14 Points In The Clutch, Damian Lillard Confidently Claims Jrue Holiday And Celtics Backcourt Didn’t Have Him Feeling Pressured

The recent matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks in the city of Boston saw a one-sided encounter. That was the case until Damian Lillard took over to produce a clutch performance of 14 points in under the last five minutes of the game. Following his heroics, the 33-year-old reflected on his time on-court against Jrue Holiday and the Celtics backcourt.

Advertisement

In the post-match interview, the point guard showcased immense self-belief as he denied feeling pressure during the showdown. His words put the efforts of Holiday and Derrick White under question as he responded nonchalantly. “I didn’t think they pressured me,” Lillard declared after his 27-5-5 night on the Thanksgiving eve clash.

Thus, he backed himself publicly but also showered praise for the prowess of the Celtics’ backcourt. Dame added, “They are really good defensive backcourt, but I wouldn’t say it was like they were pressuring or anything like that. They’re just solid, they’ve got good size, they’re strong, they’re smart and they compete on that end of the floor”. So, in the end, the 7x All-Star emphasized, “I didn’t feel pressured or anything like that”.

Advertisement

Despite his best attempts, the Bucks failed to make up for the two-digit deficit they had by the end of the third quarter. The home side dominated the floor since the start as they led comfortably for the most part. But, the visitors made an active effort to change that through a 12-2 run in the last quarter as it all came down to one possession in the final minute.

Still, the Celtics had the last laugh as the match ended 119-116 in their favor. With the victory, they cemented their place at the top of the Eastern Conference following a 12-2 run in the regular season. Interestingly, a major reason behind their ongoing form has been their incredible backcourt defense.

The Jrue Holiday-led backcourt of the Boston Celtics

The Bucks traded Jrue to acquire Lillard in the off-season. Luckily, the changes boosted the qualities of all the parties involved. Holiday has been a revelation in Boston with his contributions on both ends.

It is a major reason why the Celtics currently have the third-highest defensive rating in the NBA. Alongside that, the franchise is first in defensive rebounds and fifth in defensive rebounding percentage. The Celtics are also in the top ten of blocks, the opposition fast-break points, and the opposition points in the paint.

Advertisement

All these highlight the influence of Jrue on the team as they maintain their stance as title contenders. With the championship-winning experience of the 33-year-old point guard, the city depends a lot on his game-reading abilities. As his partnership with White keeps on getting better with time, the chances for the 18th championship are tough to write off at this stage.