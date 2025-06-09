LeBron James Calls “Bull” On Steve Nash Claiming He Wasn’t Good Until His Late 20s

Dec. 23, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard (13) Steve Nash drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward LeBron James looks on at the US Airways Center. Miami defeated Phoenix 95-83. | Credits- Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some players reach the heights of NBA stardom early—take Luka Doncic, for example. Others take time to establish themselves in the league. Steve Nash was one of them, or so he claimed. Interestingly, both were part of a podcast session where LeBron James couldn’t help but scoff at Nash’s remark.

Nash was into soccer as a child and admittedly got into basketball later than most future stars. While that didn’t hold back his greatness, it did take him longer to shine. “We think that every kid’s got to be great early. I started playing at 13, and I didn’t get into the league until I was 22. I wasn’t really great—or even a good player—until like my late 20s,” he said.

Reflecting on his disbelief that Nash wasn’t great early on, James fired back lightheartedly: “Bullsh–!”

Let’s take a look at Nash’s career. He made his way to the league following four years as a “Bronco” at Santa Clara University. He was drafted in 1996 when the Phoenix Suns selected him 15th overall, where he played until 1998 before a move to the Mavericks. That time in Dallas set the stage for his later achievements in Phoenix, where he became a two-time MVP and the driving force behind the team’s innovative offensive style.

Although Bron disagreed, Nash was absolutely right about his career. In his first season (1996-97), he averaged just 3.3 points and 2.1 assists per game. The following season, his numbers improved to 6.8 points and 3.4 assists per game.

Nash reached the peak of his powers in the 2005–06 season, leading the Suns to a 54–28 record. During that period, the point guard averaged 18.8 points, 10.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game, going on to secure his second consecutive MVP award after first winning it in 2004–05.

That year, Nash was the “head of the snake” in the famed “7 Seconds or Less” offense—a fast-paced system implemented under head coach Mike D’Antoni. It was an offense predicated on quick ball movement and early shot attempts, which many believe revolutionized today’s three-point-heavy, pace-and-space NBA basketball.

Although Nash earned personal accolades, he was never able to win an NBA championship ring. The “7 Seconds or Less offense” led the Suns to many wins, but at the time, it wasn’t refined enough to help teams capture the ultimate “chip”—unlike the evolved version seen with the Golden State Warriors years later.

Nash was right in saying he peaked in his early 30s. His most dominant seasons came after years of steady development. He proved that growth and mastery can come later in a career—not just in a player’s early 20s.

Many other NBA greats took similar paths. Jason Kidd blossomed into a triple-double threat well into his 30s. Dennis Rodman became a defensive stalwart and elite rebounder during the latter half of his career.

Even players like Norman Powell have improved with age. The 2024–25 season saw the two-guard have a career year, averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.8% from three, following a season where he hit 43.5% from beyond the arc.

Steve Nash’s late-blooming claim holds weight—but James’ dismissive (yet playful) rebuttal reminds us of two things: greatness takes time to formulate… and maybe Bron didn’t watch much of Nash.