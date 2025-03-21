LeBron James’ Chocolate Chip Cookies Story Will Be Pat Riley’s Legacy, Says Stephen A. Smith While Agreeing With Jeff Teague

A few weeks back, Dwyane Wade sent the internet into a frenzy when he revealed how Pat Riley’s confiscation of LeBron James’ chocolate chip cookies was what drove the four-time MVP out of Miami. Riley’s methods of management have long been under question. But, his immensely public feud with Jimmy Butler has placed the Heat president in a very public spotlight, and everyone in NBA media seems to think his days in charge should be coming to an end.

Stephen A. Smith, who’s never one to shy away from public confrontations (unless LeBron James is involved) has had his say too. ESPN’s premier analyst lay into the nine-time champion and indirectly implied that Riley’s public falling outs with his superstars have made Miami a destination that stars aren’t willing to come to anymore.

Smith also spoke about Erik Spoelstra, and how the Heat’s current nine-game losing skid is the worst of his career. Spo is a very talented coach, and Smith pointed out how he was a perennial COTY candidate even after James left Miami.

He then took shots at Riley’s legacy and joked about his blunder with James’ chocolate chip cookies might end up being a defining part of it.

“I mean think about that. Think about that. You’re Pat Riley, and your legacy is going to be.. LeBron James left because of chocolate chip cookies,” he said on First Take. He then went on to agree with Jeff Teague’s take from a few days ago, where the former champion suggested it might be time for Riley to step back from basketball.

“I love me some Pat Riley, I love the Miami Heat organization… You got people like Jeff Teague and others on social media saying how he need to retire, damn. Can’t argue on his behalf right now,” Smith said.

Jeff Teague’s podcast has rapidly gained popularity, and the former Pacers man has been lauded by NBA fans for his humorous stories. But when someone as easygoing as Teague has issues with the way Riley manages his stars, then people start to take notice.

Teague, on his 520 In the Morning show, called for Riley’s retirement a few days ago, when he said, “Gotta get rid of Pat Riley man.” This came in the wake of the Heat’s 8th straight loss when they got blown out 116-95 by the Knicks.

With the Miami Heat now struggling to get a win, it seems unlikely they’ll hold on to that play-in spot. If they do miss out on the postseason, there will be serious questions asked about Pat Riley’s ability to nurture and attract top talent to South Beach, and Teague’s words might just end up being true.