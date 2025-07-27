LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Gets Real On Legal Action Against Controversial AI Videos

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The growth of human civilization has been directly proportional to technological advancements. Unfortunately a downside of that development has been the rampant use of artificial intelligence. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is among the first to hammer down on the negative aspects of the practice.

A new social media trend has led to the creation of a multitude of AI videos featuring James. These range from depicting James saying a variety of phrases to even portraying him as if he were pregnant with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. While all these videos seem like they come from a place of fun and games, they are also incredible disrespectful.

Users utilized the AI platform FlickUp to create these videos. Subsequently, James’ legal team reached out to the owner, Jason Stacks, to make it clear they will take action.

“This is a letter from one of the biggest NBA players of all time. Two months ago, I launched the YouTube of AI video. It was a fun idea to help creators make some more money. But then people started noticing … Like this guy, yeah, LeBron James. And he wasn’t happy, because I got this cease-and-desist from his team,” Stacks said in an Instagram Reels video.

James’ former teammate, Richard Jefferson, has some strong opinions on this situation. Instead of sugarcoating the issue, he gets real about the implications this could have.

“We see the value in name, image, and likeness,” Richardson proclaimed on the Road Trippin’ podcast. “This is one of the issues with AI. All of a sudden, videos depicting whatever you want. They’re saying whatever you want.”

Richardson makes a fair argument. James and his legal team may not be as angry as the specific content of this specific AI video. But the burning bush needs to be put out before it spreads to a wildfire.

“I think for all human beings, what people are doing isn’t a positive thing,” Jefferson added.

Jefferson’s co-host, Kendrick Perkins, also came in support of LeBron and stated that NIL rights should be protected at all costs.

“If it is true that LeBron and his team are sending out those cease and desists and stopping that s***, I’m all for it,” Perkins declared. “You have one name. Protect that m*********** name!”

LeBron has some of the rowdiest fans in all of sports. They will go to extreme lengths to show their appreciation. The ‘You Are My Sunshine’ meme is a perfect example. However, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has boundaries, and they need to be respected.