“LeBron James Is an ICON”: Victor Wembanyama Shows Excitement Ahead of 1st Matchup Against Lakers Superstar

Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James. Standing at 7ft 4”, Wembanyama can dribble, shoot, pass, rebound, and defend equally well. From what we saw during the 2022-2023 French League, it is understandable why Wemby was touted to be the next big thing in basketball.

Before the league commenced, Victor Wembanyama was being compared to all the legends of the game. However, since he was regarded as the most exciting prospect entering the NBA since LeBron James, comparisons to the King were inevitable.

Now, just after the quarter-mark of the 2023-2024 campaign, the two superstars – LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama – are set to face each other. Having suffered a tough 2-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to make their way to San Antonio for their second straight game on the road.

Every basketball enthusiast was eagerly waiting for the Wemby-James matchup. In fact, the Spurs rookie couldn’t even contain his excitement while talking about the upcoming matchup.

“He’s (LeBron James) an icon and he’s just somebody that as a kid you see on the TV all the time,” Wembanyama said after the Spurs loss to the Rockets.

LeBron James might not suit up against Victor Wembanyama and co.

There could be a possibility that fans are unable to witness James’ matchup against Victor Wembanyama tomorrow. For the longest time, James has been a part of the team’s injury report with a calf contusion.

During a contest against the Phoenix Suns in November, LBJ suffered an injury. All this while, due to the In-Season Tournament, the 6ft 9” forward didn’t miss out on any games. As a result, the Purple & Gold won the inaugural tournament.

The King even suited up against the Dallas Mavericks today. However, according to reports, the four-time NBA Champ could be given a rest on the second night of the back-to-back.

If not tomorrow, we would certainly be entertained with an LBJ-Wemby matchup on 15th December. It’ll be interesting to see how a 38-year-old Bron, who has been in the league for longer than Wemby’s been alive, performs against the Rookie of the Year frontrunner.

As for the French phenom, dunking on LBJ has been one of his aspirations. Let’s see whether or not the teenager is successful.