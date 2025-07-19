3x Fever All-Star Speaks on Caitlin Clark’s Attitude at WNBA All-Star Game

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark (22) sits with New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant on Friday, July 18, 2025, ahead of the WNBA All-Star 3-point and skills contests at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend officially got underway yesterday. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was scheduled to be among the contestants in the three-point contest, but aggravation of a groin injury has sidelined her for the weekend’s events. It hasn’t ruined her attitude, though.

Clark is an ultimate competitor who strives to be on the court whenever she has the opportunity, even in a friendly three-point competition. Clark was looking forward to participating, especially considering she didn’t take part last season.

The Fever aren’t underrepresented in Clark’s absence, however. Aliyah Boston is a starter for the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year’s team, and another Indiana cohort is on the reserve.

“Kelsey Mitchell, [Clark’s] Fever teammate, was saying that it was really great to see Caitlin smile,” Alexa Philippou said on SportsCenter.

This entire process hasn’t been easy for Clark. This isn’t the first time she has battled an injury this season. She missed five games between late June and early July with a groin strain.

Ever since she has returned to the court, she has looked like a shell of herself. In Clark’s last four games, she is averaging only 12.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds on an abysmal 30.9% shooting from the field. The most alarming statistic is her atrocious 23.1% from the three-point range.

Clark is an amazing shooter but hasn’t been able to find the bottom of the net. This hasn’t just been a recent trend but is something she has struggled with for the entirety of the season. It doesn’t help that she hasn’t been fully healthy at any point.

Instead of staying at home during the rehab process, Clark remains active around the All-Star festivities. It helps that Indiana is the host city this year, so she doesn’t have to travel far. But Clark’s teammates have gone out of their way to ensure their franchise star doesn’t feel to down as she recovers.

“They wanted to make sure, even though this wasn’t the weekend she was hoping for, that she felt like she was seen and heard and supported, that she felt the love from the rest of the All-Star teammates,” Philippou said.

The ESPN reporter revealed that Clark will be active on the sidelines during the All-Star Game, so fans will have the opportunity to see her even if she isn’t suiting up in the actual game itself.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will tip off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.