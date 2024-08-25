LeBron James Laughs At Doeboy Calling Him A Cheater On Madden

With the Olympics behind us and the new NBA season just weeks away, LeBron James is making the most of his downtime. The Akron Hammer is known to be an avid gamer and, in recent times, has frequently been spotted playing Madden with his friends. American rapper, Isam Mostafa a.k.a Doeboy, playfully suggested that LeBron might have a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to gaming.

A Cleveland, Ohio native himself, Mostafa shares a good bond with ‘The Chosen One’. However, he was convinced that James has been cheating while playing Madden with him, leading him to lose his cool and call out the four-time NBA champion on his socials.

James uploaded a series of stories on his Instagram account showcasing his talents on Madden. At first, Bron can be heard showboating, telling Doeboy that he might have to look for someone else to play with since he wasn’t much of a challenge.

“Hey, Doebeezy man. C’mon man, you may need to find someone else to play man.”

LeBron got these boys raging on Madden pic.twitter.com/O472iw1ZKu — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) August 24, 2024

James continued to roast Doeboy while sharing a few glimpses of his highlight plays on Madden. But what’s even more amusing is Doeboy’s reaction to LeBron’s win.

‘King James’ also shared two of Doeboy’s stories on his own socials, with a bunch of laughing emojis based on the rapper’s raging rant over a video game.

“This ni**a a f**king cheater bro. Soon as this ni**a be about to lose, bruh, he got a special man or some sh*t though. They gave this ni**a a special game that let’s this ni**a get special settings. Look, he can do anything. Look at this ni**a, bro. Swear to god bro, this ni**a really a f**king cheater bro.”

Bron captioned the first video, “Somebody go knock on my boy door and make sure he’s okay.” And rightfully so, given Doeboy’s initial reaction after losing. But that wasn’t all as Mostafa went on another rant regarding in-game replays of the offense and defense.

He pointed out how every time he plays with James, the game does not showcase the offense that he chose to run or the defensive settings he used to stop the rapper from scoring.

The whole interaction between Bron and his hometown rapper is absolutely hilarious and the Lakers icon seems to be enjoying every minute of making other people rage on a video game, as most gamers do.