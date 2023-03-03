“LeBron James May Require Ankle Surgery”: Skip Bayless’s Source Claims Lakers Superstar’s Injury Worse Than It Looks

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit with quite the stroke of bad luck as of recent. When it seemed as though the new roster following the trade deadline was starting to mesh well together, LeBron James went down with injury in a 27-point comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks.

James would injure his right foot in the 3rd quarter while driving into the paint against Dwight Powell. He would approach the bench and say that he ‘heard a pop’. He returned to the game and finished it as well but it was quite clear following the win that he will need to be sidelined due to the injury.

After flying into Los Angeles, it was confirmed by doctors that LeBron did in fact suffer a tendon injury in his right foot. He will be reevaluated in 3 weeks time to see if he’ll be fit to return to NBA hardwood.

Skip Bayless on LeBron James and his injury

Skip Bayless very uncharacteristically stated yesterday that he believes the Los Angeles Lakers, with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, could make a run to the Western Conference Finals. This was quite the rare take from Bayless as he’s a staunch ‘hater’ of ‘The King’s’.

Unfortunately, Bayless’s ‘hopes’ of a WCF run by the purple and gold may be cut short due to a source of his giving him details of James and the extent of his injury. According to this unnamed source of Bayless’s, LeBron will need ‘clean-up’ surgery on his right ankle.

It’s unclear if the surgery will need to be done effective immediately or if it can wait after this current 3 week period of recovery is up. What is also unclear is just how legitimate Skip’s source is.

Though, it should be noted that in June 2021, Skip’s sources told him Kawhi Leonard’s partially torn ACL needed surgery and that did turn out to be true. So, if LeBron James does in fact need surgery on his right ankle, it’s safe to say that the Lakers will most likely miss the Playoffs yet again.

