“LeBron James Probably Still Doesn’t Follow You!”: Jayson Tatum ‘Trolled’ by Kevin Hart for ‘Iconic’ Tweet, 6 Months After Becoming Twitter Meme

Kevin Hart recently hosted Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on his show Cold As Balls. The two had a hilarious conversation discussing a variety of different topics. One of the more light-hearted topics had to do with mistakes that they had made on social media when they didn’t know any better. Claiming he is “ironclad”, Hart went on to troll JT for a tweet he put out at the age of 13, requesting LeBron James to follow him. All of this transpired just six months after the superstar comedian was himself trolled on X (formerly Twitter).

In late February/early March, K-Hart started trending on social media. A wave of memes featuring iconic pictures of the comedian took the Internet by storm. It became so popular, that even NBA superstars started getting in on the action. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry used one such picture to display how in awe he was of his teammate Jonathan Kuminga. At the same time, Hart was left bewildered, as he wondered what exactly he had done to be turned into a meme.

Kevin Hart trolls Jayson Tatum for his hilarious tweet regarding LeBron James

A social media icon, Kevin Hart is one of the most experienced influencers out there. Over the years, despite his claims, using social media has been a learning experience for the superstar comedian. However, he recently trolled his Cold As Balls guest, Jayson Tatum for a mistake he made on Twitter 12 years ago.

During the show, Tatum brought up the topic of social media mistakes. The Boston Celtics star forward revealed the hilarious mistake he made back in 2011 at the age of 13. Turns out, JT tweeted at LeBron James, asking him to follow him back, even name-dropping Larry Hughes, the King’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and Tatum’s Godfather.

An embarrassing moment to say the least. But one that Hart jumped on. Going after the now 25-year-old, the actor/comedian called him an “idiot”, and even joked that Bron probably still doesn’t follow him.

Jayson Tatum: “When I first got my Twitter, I was like 13. My dad’s best friend is Larry Hughes, and I tweeted LeBron to follow me. I was like name-dropping that I am Larry Hughes’ godson. And, when we played them in the Playoffs in my rookie year, things resurfaced and it was a big deal.” Kevin Hart: “What an idiot! What an idiot! He [LeBron James] probably still doesn’t follow you to this day! I wouldn’t!”

It was an hilarious interaction and one that showed just how comical the comedic genius can be. Nevertheless, it was clear for everyone to see that Hart was just pulling JT’s leg.

LeBron James is not following the Boston Celtics star on X

Kevin Hart may have just been joking, but the proof is in the pudding. The reality of the situation is that he is right. Despite requesting LeBron James to follow him all those years ago and then playing against him in the NBA, Jayson Tatum still hasn’t received a follow from the King.

If one were to take a look at the four-time NBA Champion’s follow list on X, one would notice that JT’s handle is nowhere to be found.

Who would have guessed that Hart would be right on the money with his diss? Needless to say, it must be a huge blow to Tatum, who has been waiting on the follow for years now.