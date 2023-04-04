“LeBron James Should be Point Guard”: The King Wowed Magic Johnson With His Display at Charity Event Before His First NBA Game

LeBron James is one of the few all-time greats whose scouting report has said virtually the same thing right from high school till 20 years on.

Before his rookie season, Bron was an elite basketball prospect with a unique combination of size, athleticism, and skill. Standing at 6’8″ and weighing 250 pounds, he possessed excellent physical tools for his position as a small forward.

One of James’ most impressive attributes was his explosiveness and quickness, which allow him to drive to the basket and finish with authority. He also had excellent body control and can change direction and speed with ease.

In addition to his athleticism, James was a highly skilled player with a well-rounded offensive game. He had a jump shot (albeit inconsistent), and could knock down shots from beyond the arc.

He was also an excellent passer, with great court vision and the ability to find open teammates. Due to this attribute of his, many compared him to Magic Johnson, in addition to Michael Jordan himself.

Magic Johnson was stunned by LeBron James even before his NBA debut

The Lakers legend would organize a charity game called the Midsummer Classic every year, right from the 80s. This game had featured the likes of Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and many other superstars over the years.

The 2003 edition of the game pitted a group of incoming NBA rookies against veterans. The rookie squad took the game 127-123 with sizeable contributions from Carmelo Anthony and LeBron.

Unofficially, James shot 5-of-15 including 1-of-6 on 3-point shots in the first half. He improved to 6-of-10 including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc in the second half. Melo’s and LeBron’s performances left the Magic man speechless:

“Unbelievable, silky smooth, understanding of the game. That’s what I’m really impressed with — their understanding of the game.”

“I didn’t know Carmelo could shoot like that with range. LeBron is big and strong. I’m more excited after seeing them today, they’re going to be very good in this league. They both have fun, too.”

“LeBron at the point — I think he should do it. He has the passing skills and the knowledge to get it done.”

LeBron went on to match Magic in his NBA career

It’s safe to say that as a player, LeBron has far surpassed what Magic achieved during his 12 seasons. Magic is undoubtedly the greatest passer, playmaker, floor general and point guard of all time.

However, James is undoubtedly the better offensive player, given his ridiculous athleticism, scoring skillset and physicality. James was also a defensive beast, garnering 6 All-Defensive Team selections during his prime.

James also became the first Laker to lead the league in assists since Magic did the same in 1987.