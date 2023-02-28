Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? Lakers’ Starting Lineup in the Clash Against Ja Morant & Co

Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) tries to control the ball in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis must be the happiest man since the trade deadline. But he could not be, for long. The past few days went quiet and amazing for the LA team probably for the first time this season, and it probably was the calm before the storm that was to come.

The Purple and Gold team has lost its MVP Lebron James for an extended period of time as he suffered a foot injury in the 111-108 win against the Mavericks. The game which was the NBA’s biggest comeback win of the season might have set the Lakers back for another year without playoffs.

However, if AD could bring back his vintage self, it would not be much difficult for them to at least qualify for the postseason if not win it all. But with Davis these days, it’s not even sure that he would play two games in a row irrespective of the gap. Let’s see if he is playing tonight.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Ja Morant and Co?

If you have already not guessed, The Brow is on the Lakers’ injury report for the game against Grizzlies tonight as ‘probable’.

Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis. D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Anthony Davis is probable. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 27, 2023

It will be a massacre in Memphis if the Lakers do not have either Davis or Russell in the game without James and against a 36-24 team, so let’s hope they play.

Lakers’ possible starting lineup against the Grizzlies

Given the Grizzlies themselves play a small lineup with three guards (Morant, Dillon Brooks, and Desmond Bane) and Steven Adams still out for them JJJ would be playing 5.

Hence, there’s no reason for the Lakers to start Mo Bamba if AD is going to take the floor tonight. The following should be their starting lineup: –

D’Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Anthony Davis

