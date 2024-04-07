‘Lefty’ LeBron James Pays Homage To Kyrie Irving With A Brilliant Replication Of His Game Winner

Credits: Mar 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) meets with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) during a time out in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James caught the eyes with his moves during the recent pre-game warmup. The 39-year-old showcased his basketball prowess as a ‘lefty’ while paying homage to his former teammate Kyrie Irving. The Los Angeles Lakers talisman displayed a brilliant replication of Uncle Drew’s game-winner, prompting the viewers to revisit the old days.

Advertisement

Ahead of the home clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James attempted the left-handed jumper near the high post. As the basketball went through the net, the 4x champion expressed his shock before declaring, “Kyrie Irving style!”. An Instagram post from Official NBA Buzz captured the entire sequence as the NBA fans witnessed the instance online.

Advertisement

This moment served as a replication of Irving’s astonishing game-winner against the Denver Nuggets on 17th March. During the Dallas Mavericks’ home game against the defending champions, the point guard scored the defining points from a similar position. His left-handed floater while being contested by Nikola Jokic stunned the NBA world as the spectators were left in shock.

James’ efforts displayed his admiration for his former Cavs teammate while providing a glimpse into his prowess as an ambidextrous. Interestingly, he previously claimed to be a left-hand dominant individual. However, his love for the basketball icons paved the way for a change in the trajectory.

Reflecting on the transition, the Akron-born once even mentioned,

“I have no idea how I became a right-handed basketball player. I think maybe it was because of Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway… Seeing those guys shoot righty, [I thought], ‘I guess I’ll shoot righty.’ I’m pretty much a left-handed guy”.

Advertisement

In December 2023, he even joked about turning into a left-handed NBA player over time. While scoring three-pointers with his left hand during a warmup session, the 4x MVP expressed his desire. He stated, “After 40, Imma go all left-hand till I’m 45. Going to score 5000 points with my left hand”.

Amidst the mockery, his left-handed jumpers seemed lethal during the training sessions. Considering the gradual decline in his athletic abilities with age, this skill set could become a surprise element in his gameplay. The NBA community certainly waits with eagerness for that day.