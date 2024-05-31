“Looked at the Blueprint of MJ”: Vince Carter Reveals Different Path Kobe Bryant and LeBron James Took From MJ

The NBA’s GOAT debate often boils down to two names–LeBron James and Michael Jordan. However, Vince Carter believes they shouldn’t be the only two names mentioned when discussing the subject. In an interview with Bleacher Report, the Hall of Famer passionately argued that Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant should also be involved. Explaining why, he said,

“[Kobe] looked at blueprint of MJ and said, ‘I’m going do that and more.’ Imma say this, he didn’t care who’s feeling [his belief]. And he’s one [of the greatest] and it’s proven. If we are going to talk championships and rings, obviously, if that’s the case, I mean, there’s other people we should talk about [like] Bill Russell. And I get it. But if we are going to talk about accomplishments and you look at the whole picture, why is he not in the conversation? He will be for me and I know others that will have [him as one of their GOATs].”

Carter added that LeBron James’ approach and path to greatness is unique, making him the perfect candidate to battle against Jordan. However, Bryant dared to emulate Jordan and did it successfully, which didn’t sit well with many, and hence, they discarded him from the conversation.

Bryant spent his entire with one franchise, helped them win five championships, and won almost every accolade during his incredible career. His resume may come up short compared to Jordan and James’, but his impact on the game is second to none, automatically putting him in the debate. He may not be the clear-cut winner, but even his former teammate/nemesis Shaquille O’Neal has argued that he deserves a mention in the GOAT debate.

Shaquille O’Neal believes Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James are competing for the GOAT title

Shaquille O’Neal did not always see eye-to-eye with Kobe Bryant when they were teammates in LA, and their differences eventually led to his departure from the Lakers in 2004. However, that hasn’t affected the Hall of Famer’s opinion about the late guard. During an episode on the Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal argued that Bryant belonged in the GOAT debate with Michael Jordan and LeBron James with an incredible analogy,

“The only thing I don’t like about the (GOAT) conversation is that they don’t put my boy’s name [Kobe] in it. If you’re gonna be throwing names around, you gotta have my boy’s name in it. That’s like saying, ‘What are the best luxury cars out there: Lexus or Beemer? You gotta put the Mercedes in there, too. Mike, LeBron, or Kobe, now y’all debate.”

JJ Redick and Shaq discuss the GOAT conversation 🐐 Watch the FULL JJ Redick episode here ⬇️https://t.co/WsQ6OHLG4I pic.twitter.com/YsZTU9NIJw — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) May 7, 2024

O’Neal, like Carter, did not claim that Bryant was the GOAT but wanted his name to be mentioned when discussing the greatest players ever. Bryant’s extensive list of accomplishments and his impact on the sport earned the respect of his peers, who remain the biggest advocates of his candidacy in the never-ending debate.