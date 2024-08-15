Magic Johnson Reflects on His Greatest Achievements with Fans on His 65th Birthday

On Wednesday, Magic Johnson turned 65 and to commemorate the event, he took to Instagram to share his greatest achievements. The five-time NBA champion not only won everything he possibly could as a player, but also played a critical role in helping the NBA become the global behemoth it is today.

From battling HIV and raising awareness about the disease to overcoming all obstacles and becoming an incredibly successful businessman and entrepreneur, Magic reflected on it all on Instagram. He captioned his post,

“Sometimes I still pinch myself that a kid from Lansing, Michigan has accomplished all of this in 65 years! Part two of my timeline is in my next post!”

Born in Lansing, Michigan, Magic came from poverty but did not let that hinder him. He was an exceptional player from a young age and earned an invitation to the inaugural McDonald’s All-American Game in his final year of high school.

After graduating, he committed to the Michigan State Spartans to stay close to home. As a freshman, Johnson averaged 17 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game, leading the Spartans to a 25-5 record. In his junior year, he led the university to its maiden NCAA championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

His exploits as a Spartan prompted the Lakers to pick him first overall in the 1979 NBA draft. He formed a potent partnership with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and led the franchise to the NBA title in his debut season. He became the first and only rookie to date to win the NBA Finals MVP.

The 12-time All-Star and his team’s rivalry with Larry Bird and the Celtics became must-see television in the 1980s. It turned the league into a juggernaut and made the duo household names across America.

Twelve years into his career, Johnson was still in his prime years as a player but was forced to retire from the league after he was diagnosed with HIV. But instead of being bogged down, he faced adversities head-on. He transitioned into being a businessman and amassed a net worth of over $1.2 billion.

Magic invested in numerous startups while buying shares in noted companies that helped him grow his business empire. He also donated millions to charities and organizations all the while being an advocate to spread awareness about HIV.

Johnson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame twice. His first induction happened in 2002 and then in 2010 when the Dream Team was enshrined.

Today, the Lakers legend is a global icon. His life story has inspired millions and will continue to for years to come.