Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Knicks?: Hornets Star’s Injury Update and Timeline Explained

LaMelo Ball just can’t catch a break right now. The young man was finally starting to recover from his double ankle sprain on his left ankle. The man was even starting to reach the level of an NBA All-Star. And then, just when things seemed to be falling right, and the team was winning some games, his right ankle decides to give out on an unassuming play.

LaMelo Ball goes down with a non-contact injury. Oh no… pic.twitter.com/IMxg18PvDH — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 28, 2023

Since then, LaMelo Ball has been forced to stay on the sidelines. However, things have started to look up since then for the man. There are some major positives to be taken here, signs that the man will make a full recovery.

However, will he make it back in time for the fixture against the New York Knicks? And if not, what is his timeline looking like at this present moment? Let’s find out.

LaMelo Ball’s injury report and timeline explained

The injury that LaMelo Ball suffered to his right ankle was immediately confirmed to be a fracture. So yes, the man did indeed suffer a serious injury, and will not be returning this season.

However, there are positives to be taken here, as we said before. The surgery Ball had to go through reportedly went through successfully, with no complications whatsoever.

As for a timeline, LaMelo will likely make a full recovery sometime in about May. And given that the Hornets will be in the middle of their offseason at the time, the man will probably be looking for ways to strengthen his ankles. Perhaps he may even give Stephen Curry a call.

At the end of the day, fans can’t get ahead of themselves. If his older brother, Lonzo Ball’s injury is any example, things can go very wrong, very quickly. However, if things turn out as planned for the man, this could be an important offseason for his body. And if he plays his cards right, we could see a far stronger LaMelo Ball next season.

What was LaMelo Ball averaging this season?

In 36 games played, LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

He also shot 41.1% from the field, 37.6% from deep, and 83.6% from the free-throw line.

