“I let him dunk on me and yell out Karl-Anthony Towns’ name”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals how he motivates Andrew Wiggins before every game this season

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals the hilarious tactic he uses to motivate teammate Andrew Wiggins before every game.

The Golden State Warriors are now 16-2 with the best record in the NBA. Their resurgence this season took the league by surprise. With just the right offseason moves, they’ve improved their bench bringing back Andre Iguodala and signing JTA and Gary Payton II.

They defeated the Philadelphia 76ers last night after trailing by 19 points in the first half. The third-quarter Warriors have been unreal so far. Unlike last season, Stephen Curry isn’t carrying the entire offensive load. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have become much more reliable.

Warriors added a quick thanksgiving dub ahead of a tough schedule coming up next week.

It can’t be this hard for Stephen Curry to motivate Andrew Wiggins

Minnesota Timberwolves traded Andrew Wiggins to Golden State Warriors for D’Lo in 2019. Since then Maple Jordan has made it a point to be the best player on the court while facing his former team. Earlier this month, the Warriors faced T’wolves and Wiggins scored season-high 35 points in that game.

The highlight of the game however was his monstrous dunk over Karl Anthony Towns. He posturized his former teammate and Chase Centre was hyped.

If Andrew Wiggins plays with that kind of aggression every game the Warriors will be unstoppable. After the game, Stephen Curry told the media that he will motivate him by sending the dunk photo. However, the 3x champion later revealed that it hasn’t happened yet but he’s found other ways to make Wiggins more aggressive.

Steph on if he’s committed to sending Wiggins the dunk photo: “The photo hasn’t happened, but I let him dunk on me in the locker room and yelled out KAT’s name.” — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) November 25, 2021

As petty and sus it might be, if it is working for the Warriors then Steph should continue to let Wiggins dunk on him before every game. He is currently averaging 19.1 points per game on a career-high 49.4% shooting. If he can get more consistent from the 3-pt line the Warriors will be a serious threat in the playoffs.

