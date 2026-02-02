mobile app bar

“Makes It Look Pretty Easy”: Caitlin Clark Breaks Down One Luka Doncic Skill She Wants to Steal

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Luka Doncic(L) and Caitlin Clark(R)

Among the new generation of stars in the NBA, Luka Doncic is right up there with the very best, and it’s no surprise that other ballers in the country look up to him for inspiration. Even Caitlin Clark, one of the WNBA’s most electrifying talents, desires to pick up a thing or two from Doncic.

Doncic has one of basketball’s greatest minds in the league today, capable of creating shots seemingly out of thin air. He’s also a great facilitator, which is why teams are comfortable letting him have the ball as much as he wants.

Ahead of the Knicks–Lakers matchup earlier today, Clark used the pre-game NBC panel to highlight Luka Doncic’s brilliance, singling out the one skill of the Slovenian star she wishes to learn.

“Man, Luka, I mean Luka, is amazing,” she began. “I mean, he’s incredible. The way he not only scores the ball but also the way he passes, and I think, the thing about him is that, he’s not the fastest, he’s not the most athletic, but he can get his defender to move where he wants him to go.” 

“He does a really good job of either keeping the defender behind him or to the side,” the Indiana Fever guard continued. “I mean, it’s something I can certainly learn from…” 

Carmelo Anthony on this same panel compared CC to Luka. “The way that you are able to play in that open court to see the vision that you have, to be able to shoot at the drop of a dime.”

Greats learn from greats, and it makes perfect sense why Clark would want to follow in Doncic’s footsteps. Physically, she isn’t the most athletic person in the WNBA, and she admitted in the same interview that she shies away from absorbing contact. Doncic has made a legendary career (so far) out of it.

Doncic is also a strong three-point shooter, particularly excelling on step-back attempts. He shoots around 35% from deep while making some of the league’s most difficult shot attempts look effortless.

Clark, meanwhile, is already one of the best shooters in basketball today. If she begins consistently knocking down tough, off-the-dribble threes from downtown the way Doncic does, the WNBA will find it extremely difficult to contain her.

