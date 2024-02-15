Mavericks HC Jason Kidd Pushes for Luka Doncic’s MVP Consideration Amidst Sensational Season

Dec 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) look on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks have extended their consecutive winning run to six matches following their latest triumph. The Texas organization humiliated their home-state rival San Antonio Spurs with a 116-93 scoreline with the assistance of Luka Doncic. Following the endeavours of the Solvenian talisman, the franchise’s head coach Jason Kidd openly pushed him for MVP consideration.

The recent display by the 24-year-old acted as an extension of his sensational season. In his 31 minutes of gameplay, the 6ft 7″ star scored a match-defining 27 points while registering 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the process. Despite an underwhelming night from beyond the arc, the 5x All-Star shot 55% overall, highlighting his incredible basketball prowess.

After the conclusion of the match, the team’s head coach acknowledged their talismanic figure’s contributions publicly. Kidd declared, “He is playing at a high level right now. He should be mentioned more in the MVP conversation for what he has done this month”.

Despite the ambitious nature of the remarks, Doncic’s performances this season have been nothing short of phenomenal. The international superstar currently leads the table of points per game with 34.2 points per game. Simultaneously, the 2019 ROTY ranks third in assists per game (9.5) and second in three-pointers made with 181. Therefore, the recent notion conveyed significance as the NBA guard has been outperforming his career average by striking margins.

Can there be a turnaround in luck for Luka Doncic?

Amidst the rise, the MVP ladder of the current season has not been quite kind to the Mavs star. Currently, he ranks fourth on the table, with 2x MVP Nikola Jokic leading the race. That said Doncic’s rankings have improved slightly as he moved up by two spots compared to the previous week’s rankings.

It serves as a reminder of the immense level of competition around the league. The benchmark to win the award has been set quite high with the team’s form playing a major role.

Therefore, the Mavs must continue with their form to provide their talisman an opportunity to win the award. This direct correlation between the winning rate and the 2018 draft pick’s sustained brilliance has certainly paved the way for an interesting premise.