9 Championships and 32 Seasons In, Warriors’ HC Steve Kerr Names Toughest Role He’s Ever Played in the NBA

Mar 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pats center Draymond Green (23) on the back as he walks to the bench during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr is a man who has seen a lot of things. He was drafted into the NBA in 1988 by the Phoenix Suns as the 50th pick. Steve was traded in his rookie season to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played there for three seasons, before getting traded to the Orlando Magic. After his contract ran out, he signed with the Chicago Bulls.

Playing the first two seasons without Michael Jordan, the Bulls didn’t make it past the 2nd round. However, things changed when MJ returned from his time in baseball. From 1996 to 1998, the Bulls won three championships, and Kerr was a prominent player off the bench. He then was sent to the Spurs, where he won two championships before retiring.

In 2003, he started his broadcasting career with TNT. He was the GM of the Phoenix Suns for three years before returning as a broadcaster. In 2014, he became the Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Recently, Kerr discussed his toughest role in the NBA with Bob Myers.

Steve Kerr picks the toughest job he’s had in the NBA

Steve Kerr has done it all. He’s been a player, a broadcaster, a GM, and a head coach as well. He’s been around the NBA for 32 seasons, and then spent three more years as the GM of the Phoenix Suns. In these 32 years, he’s won 9 Championships: 5 as a player and four as a head coach. The Warriors’ HC was invited by Bob Myers for the final episode of Lead by Example.

During the show, Myers asked Kerr the toughest job he’s had till date. Kerr didn’t flinch and said,

“I think the GM job. I’m not just saying it to butter you up, but the GM job which I held for three years in Phoenix was really difficult. I think I wasn’t prepared for it. Number 1, I jumped in without any experience and I think that was a mistake in hindsight. I needed a little experience before taking on that role. That really helped me prepare me to coach. Being in the GM seat allowed me to survey the landscape and understand and understand the relationships involved.”

Good thing the GM job didn’t work out for Steve Kerr. He’s considered as one of the best coaches in the NBA. Winning a championship in his first year as a coach, and then three more in the next seven years, Kerr has shown he knows what it takes to make winners.

Can Kerr lead the Warriors to the promised land?

The Golden State Warriors have looked like a mess all season long. They’ve been making careless errors, and have been suffering with the personnel changes. However, as the season is coming to an end, everything is coming together. They have Andrew Wiggins back, the team looks healthy, and they’re raring to go.

As Klay Thompson said recently, there are three keys to success for the Dubs. If Steve Kerr can make sure that the team stays true to these three keys, there is probably nothing stopping them from repeating their success.