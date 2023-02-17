“Dwight Howard, you have a losing record in Taiwan!?”: Shaquille O’Neal Continues Bullying the Former Lakers Star

Until the day what Shaquille O’Neal says matters, we are never going to hear the end of his takes/trolling for Dwight Howard. Both the former champions with the Lakers have a long-time banter going on since Howard’s recreation of Superman in the 2008 All-Star event.

15 years later, O’Neal is one of the biggest NBA legends of all time, working currently as an analyst for TNT and has one of the best shows in sports media, Inside the NBA. Dwight is playing basketball in Taiwan for the Taoyuan Leopards after finally winning a championship in LA and then a couple of stints here and there.

But the Big Aristotle still cannot let the 37-year-old enjoy his time far away from the states and across a couple of continents.

Shaquille O’Neal trolls Dwight Howard for having a losing record in the Taiwanese league

The Diesel has already been under the fans’ radar for being a bully who cannot let go of things that have touched his fragile ego. However, it looks like he still doesn’t care about what fans think of him, much like during his playing days.

He went off on Howard once again, this time not just for playing in Taiwan, but for having a losing record in the league.

“They [Dwight Howard’s team] have a losing record,” said O’Neal on the latest episode of the Big Podcast. “Somebody sent me they have a losing record. I ain’t losing to nobody in Taiwan, how about that? How do you have a losing record in Taiwan? Come on now. You can’t have no losing record in Taiwan.”

What is Dwight Howard’s team’s record in Taiwan?

After playing in the world’s best basketball league for 18 years and dominating it for more than half that period, the 8x All-Star of the NBA and its 3-time Defensive Player of the Year is struggling to get wins for his team in Taiwan.

Taoyuan Leopards, a new franchise that started with the league’s first season in 2021-22. After finishing last season 8-22 and then hiring a future Hall of Famer of the NBA, they have a 3-12 record currently in a 6-team league.

However, it is mostly due to injuries to the 6ft 10’ big man after the game he made his debut for the team with 38 points, 25 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 blocks in a 120-115 win. He injured his knee multiple times after playing back-to-back games twice.

Howard, who gets the highest salary in the league with over $1 million a year, now only plays the home games for his team.

