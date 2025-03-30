mobile app bar

Michael Jordan Adds $150,000 Watch to His Collection to Celebrate FC Barcelona’s 125th Anniversary

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Oct 27, 2024; Homestead, Florida, USA; 23XI team owner Michael Jordan watches during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan is a known collector, and with his fortune, he can afford to add some pretty iconic pieces to his respective collections. He is known to be an avid collector of various items, ranging from luxury cars to sneakers, trading cards to high-end jewellery, including watches.

Recently, it had emerged that the Bulls legend added another rare watch, the Epic X Tourbillon FC Barcelona, to his collection. This timepiece commemorates FC Barcelona’s 125th anniversary. He will be one of a few to own one, due to the decision to commission a limited number.

In celebration of the historic soccer club, only 125 watches were made to match the team’s anniversary. Knowing Michael Jordan’s position in the sports world, though, it likely wasn’t too much of a challenge for the six-time champion to score one.

Jordan is an avid enthusiast of watchmaking, so the 62-year-old has dozens of luxurious timepieces in his collection. But few are as exquisite – or as expensive – as the Epic X Tourbillon FC Barcelona. The watch boasts a $150,000 price tag that only a small handful of Jordan’s other timepieces surpass.

The Epic X Tourbillon is the first timepiece to feature the official FC Barcelona logo and branding elements. It embodies the shared values of precision and heritage between Jacob & Co. and FC Barcelona. It is a true symbol of both brands’ dedication to surpassing the limits of excellence.

Michael Jordan is known to chase special edition watches

The Epic X Tourbillon has a 44mm 18k rose gold case with the club’s crest at 12 o’clock. It’s a hand-winding skeleton caliber with a one-minute tourbillon, 171 components, a 72-hour power reserve, and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. Truly a remarkable addition to MJ’s expansive watch collection.

The watch features the club’s iconic red, yellow, and blue colors, celebrating its rich history. Meanwhile, the dial showcases the FC Barcelona crest, along with “FC Barcelona” and “125 Years” inscriptions, marking the milestone. A subtle “Barça” print on the caseback completes the design.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drip (@drip)

This isn’t the only time Jordan has snagged a special, limited-edition watch, though. Jordan was notably the first to own a De Bethune DB27 Titan Hawk JPS. Priced at $60,000, this striking timepiece stands out, and its rarity—limited to just 25 pieces—made it a highly sought-after collector’s item.

While the watch was obviously what caught Jordan’s eye, he made the purchase to ensure he’d get the special #23 box that came with the timepiece. The line was individually numbered, so the five-time MVP had to ensure he bought the correct one.

Jordan has continued to add to his watch collection in recent months. But it’s clear that not just any timepiece will make the cut. It takes a beautifully crafted, often limited-edition, and expensive watch for the Hall of Famer to don it on his wrist.

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush.

