Michael Jordan’s Decision in the Early 20s to Confer With $113 Billion Worth Businessman Laid Down the Groundwork For $3.3 Billion Empire

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the richest sportsperson in the history of sports. With a net worth in the billions, Jordan is far more than a former on-court phenomenon. Jordan’s financial success is down to a natural business acumen and an ability to learn from experts. According to the Boardroom, David Falk revealed that Jordan would meet up and take advice from various successful people, including the likes of Nike chief Phil Knight and Warren Buffet. Jordan wanted to learn from the 92-year-old chairman of Berkshire Hathaway himself has a net worth of $113 billion.

As a result, Jordan has been able to cement himself as one of the biggest and most influential athletes of all time. According to the Boardomm, The Chicago Tribune once ran a story about MJ explaining how he was worth a trillion dollars to Chicago’s economy. His worldwide influence means that Jordan is now worth $3.3 billion.

MJ’s will to win and be the best is well-known. Apart from the on-court success, it also led to a desire to build a legacy off the court. MJ has been incredibly successful in doing so and was said to be worth a trillion to Chicago’s economy.

That sort of influence means that Jordan is one of the most historic athletes of all time. David Falk explained that this was down to his curiosity, which drove him to learn people’s secrets:

“Michael’s a very intelligent person. He listened, attended a lot of meetings, and met a lot of very successful people early in his career like Warren Buffet and Phil Knight. Michael’s unique. He went out of his way to learn people’s secrets to success as he formulated his own approach.”

Falk also explained that MJ was in part responsible for bringing about a change to race relations in Chicago. His influence was far-reaching and existed beyond the financials of the city.

Jordan to rake in further billions via the sale of Charlotte Hornets

MJ is already the richest sportsperson in history. Following him in second place is his long-term friend Tiger Woods, who has earned around $800k less than Jordan.

His net worth of $3.3 billion is set to almost double, with the recent sale of the Hornets. Jordan bought the Hornets back in 2010 for a paltry $275 million, which represents an exponential profit.

The 60-year-old has left his playing career a long way back. However, his earnings are still comparable to current superstars, and act as further evidence of the kind of legacy he will leave behind.