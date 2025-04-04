“[Michael Jordan] Is Not Going to Validate You”: LeBron James’ Desire to Be Close to MJ After Retiring Won’t Come True, Says Skip Bayless

LeBron James broke his silence on several topics during his stunning appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, including his lack of a relationship with Michael Jordan. The Lakers star shared that he and MJ don’t really talk right now, but LeBron made it known that he hopes that changes once he decides to retire.

Skip Bayless reacted to the story, retelling the situation and giving his two cents on LeBron’s sentiment. Bayless pointed out how James didn’t explicitly say he and Jordan weren’t on the best of terms, but it still became clear the two aren’t close.

“LeBron, on that McAfee show, also spoke about his current relationship with Jordan, saying it’s in ‘a good spot’ while admitting there is distance between them,” Bayless began. “‘We don’t talk, ‘ LeBron told McAfee, because ‘I’m still playing… I’m still focused on my craft right now,’ close quotes.”

The 73-year-old also pointed out LeBron’s hope that he and the Bulls legend will one day have a friendship. “LeBron also said ‘I would hope so’ when he was asked if he believed a rapport could blossom between him and Jordan after LeBron retires,” Bayless continued.

The longtime sports analyst had two words for what he believes is a pipe dream from LeBron. “Good luck with that LeBron,” he said candidly. “I’m sorry, that will not happen.” Skip stressed that LBJ is attempting to create a similar bond that Kobe Bryant had with Jordan, but their situations and bodies of work simply aren’t the same.

Bayless also pointed out how presumptuous LeBron was when he entered the league as an 18-year-old, essentially declaring himself the “next Michael Jordan” by wearing number 23 and supposedly stealing his patented pre-game powder toss.

“And don’t think [Jordan] wasn’t paying close attention. He knows you’re four and six in the NBA Finals. He knows Ray Allen saved you once, so did Kyrie, or you might be two and eight in Finals,” Bayless claimed. “You won one scoring title, LeBron. He won 10. He won Defensive Player of the Year; you never did. He knows.”

“[Michael Jordan] is not going to validate you when you retire,” Skip said directly to LeBron. Considering the two basketball icons have never been known to spend much time together, Bayless makes a valid point.

As the ultimate competitor, Jordan no doubt despises the fact that another player is coming for his crown as the GOAT. Whether His Airness can put those feelings to the side will determine if he and James can have a relationship in the future.