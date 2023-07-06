“Michael Jordan Wanted Me!”: Former Hornets’ Chairperson ‘Touched’ $10,659,171 Rookie by Trading Up in NBA Draft

The NBA is the world’s premier league when it comes to basketball. There are 450+ players in the NBA at any given point in time, and every year, we get 60 new players through the NBA Draft. There are times when the influx of all this talent leads to some individuals getting lost in the system. One such player is Kemba Walker. Drafted in 2011 by the Charlotte Bobcats, Walker played 8 seasons in the city. However, his draft night story is incredible and involves the former Hornets’ chairperson, Michael Jordan.

Back in 2011, the Hornets selected Walker as the 9th pick in the NBA Draft and signed him on a 4-year, $10,659,171 contract. The 9th pick came as a surprise to Walker, who was promised to be picked by another team higher up in the order. Recently, Walker shared his draft story and how he came to know what led to his selection as the 9th pick.

Kemba Walker revealed how Michael Jordan traded up for him

A Draft night is something no player ever forgets. It’s the day when all your hard work comes to fruition and you become a part of the NBA Family. For Kemba Walker, the same started with a bit of surprise. He was promised a pick by one of the earlier 8 teams, but they backed out on Draft Day. Eventually, he was picked 9th by the Charlotte Bobcats.

Talking about that day, Walker said,

“Somebody promised me, but they passed up on me, which is cool… But Charlotte, I had no idea I was going there… They traded up for me, and everybody was saying Michael Jordan did it, and he wanted me.”

To be a rookie and getting to know Michael Jordan is the reason you’re there and he wanted you? There has got to be no better feeling than that for an NBA player.

Where is Kemba Walker nowadays?

Kemba was last seen suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks in 2022-23. He played 9 games for them, with one start, averaging 8 points and 2.1 assists. Things haven’t been the best for Walker since he was traded to the Thunder by the Celtics.

Ever since getting waived by the Mavericks earlier this year, Kemba hasn’t found a new NBA team. However, seeing him drop 30 in one of his 9 games, there would be several teams who’d keep him in mind for a veteran deal.