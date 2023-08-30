HomeSearch

Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Assured Larsa Pippen His Wedding Would Be at Least a $1,000,000 ‘Extravagant’ Affair: “We Spend 6 Figures on Gifts”

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published August 30, 2023

DJ Khaled hosts Inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic. Featuring: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Where: Miami, Florida, United States When: 20 Jul 2023 Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRA Copyright: xRichardxAlvarezx 52906859

Michael Jordan’s youngest son, Marcus Jordan, and Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen are reportedly set to be married in the near future. As per the New York Post, the only doubt that remains in the couple’s minds now is the venue of their matrimonial alliance. The couple even discussed how much money they would spend in their dream wedding during a recent episode of their podcast, ‘Separation Anxiety‘. During the segment, Marcus came up with a staggering $1,000,000 as the floor of the budget, after Larsa asked him for a number.

Despite all rumors, the couple has denied being engaged. However, Marcus did reveal that he gave Larsa a promise ring of sorts. Further, the two declared that if and when they get married, it is sure to be an extravagant affair, with them likely sealing the deal in a destination wedding.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen discuss their ‘dream wedding’

During their recent episode together on the pod, Larsa and Marcus decided to discuss their potential wedding. As they did it, Pippen asked Jordan what the cost of his ‘dream wedding’ would be. In response, here is what ‘Heir Jordan’ had to say:

“I mean, it is in the seven figures! It’s going to be a few milly! In my opinion, it’s going to be a few. Look, we spend 6 figures on gifts…vacations. I’ve always said, if I’m gonna get married, I’m only doing it once. I’m not doing this like multiple, five six, seven weddings. So, when the day comes, it’s going to be an extravagant day.”[22 min]

The couple further talked about how the Jordan family loves to party, hinting that their wedding could be one big party as well. And admittedly, for the numbers being thrown around here, it is likely that it will be.

At the end of the day, they are a couple with the resources to have any kind of wedding they want. While many may feel a certain type of way about them doing so, it’s hard to see why they wouldn’t.

Michael Jordan’s stint with marriage

Despite his son’s aversion to more than one marriage, Michael Jordan continued his pursuit of happiness in his own life. After his marriage with Juanita Jordan failed to quite work out, the Bulls legend tied the knot with model Yvette Prieto on April 27, 2013.

The two have welcomed two baby daughters, twins Ysabel and Victoria. They are now nine years old each. It is heartening to see both father and son chasing happiness in their lives, no matter how the world may judge them for it.

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

