Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Assured Larsa Pippen His Wedding Would Be at Least a $1,000,000 ‘Extravagant’ Affair: “We Spend 6 Figures on Gifts”

Michael Jordan’s youngest son, Marcus Jordan, and Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen are reportedly set to be married in the near future. As per the New York Post, the only doubt that remains in the couple’s minds now is the venue of their matrimonial alliance. The couple even discussed how much money they would spend in their dream wedding during a recent episode of their podcast, ‘Separation Anxiety‘. During the segment, Marcus came up with a staggering $1,000,000 as the floor of the budget, after Larsa asked him for a number.

Advertisement

Despite all rumors, the couple has denied being engaged. However, Marcus did reveal that he gave Larsa a promise ring of sorts. Further, the two declared that if and when they get married, it is sure to be an extravagant affair, with them likely sealing the deal in a destination wedding.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen discuss their ‘dream wedding’

During their recent episode together on the pod, Larsa and Marcus decided to discuss their potential wedding. As they did it, Pippen asked Jordan what the cost of his ‘dream wedding’ would be. In response, here is what ‘Heir Jordan’ had to say:

Advertisement

“I mean, it is in the seven figures! It’s going to be a few milly! In my opinion, it’s going to be a few. Look, we spend 6 figures on gifts…vacations. I’ve always said, if I’m gonna get married, I’m only doing it once. I’m not doing this like multiple, five six, seven weddings. So, when the day comes, it’s going to be an extravagant day.”[22 min]

The couple further talked about how the Jordan family loves to party, hinting that their wedding could be one big party as well. And admittedly, for the numbers being thrown around here, it is likely that it will be.

At the end of the day, they are a couple with the resources to have any kind of wedding they want. While many may feel a certain type of way about them doing so, it’s hard to see why they wouldn’t.

Michael Jordan’s stint with marriage

Despite his son’s aversion to more than one marriage, Michael Jordan continued his pursuit of happiness in his own life. After his marriage with Juanita Jordan failed to quite work out, the Bulls legend tied the knot with model Yvette Prieto on April 27, 2013.

Advertisement

The two have welcomed two baby daughters, twins Ysabel and Victoria. They are now nine years old each. It is heartening to see both father and son chasing happiness in their lives, no matter how the world may judge them for it.