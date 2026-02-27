“More Excuses Than a Brother Going to Jail”: Kendrick Perkins Says It’s Time for JJ Redick “To Coach”

The return from the NBA All-Star break hasn’t been kind for the Los Angeles Lakers. In the four games the Lakers have played, they are 1-3. All three of those losses highlight one of the main issues with this team, which has remained consistent for the entire season: the defense. Their recent loss to the Phoenix Suns seems like a breaking point. The attention has finally shifted from the players and now onto the coaching staff, specifically JJ Redick.

The narrative that the Lakers were championship contenders has slowly diminished throughout the season. If the only metric for title favorites was starpower, the Lakers would certainly still be in the conversation. However, that can only take the team so far when they’re an abysmal defensive team.

The Lakers are the 24th-ranked defensive team this season. In some instances, a team’s offensive ability can make up for its defensive woes. Unfortunately, that is not the case for the Lakers. Their offense is good but not great, which still puts them at a -0.7 net rating. If the numbers weren’t already alarming, their performance against the Suns pushed the panic button.

Phoenix went into the game without their two best players, Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks, due to injury. As a result, this appeared to be an easy win for the Lakers, allowing them to regroup. Instead, they found themselves caught up in a down-to-the-wire finish. Ultimately, Suns forward Royce O’Neale hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining.

Subsequently, many have blamed a great deal of the defensive struggles on superstar Luka Doncic. Meanwhile, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has also interjected himself into the conversation, but doesn’t blame Doncic or any other player. Instead, he looks to head coach JJ Redick as the cause for the team’s issues.

“JJ got more excuses than a brother going to jail. It’s time for you to coach,” Perkins said on ESPN’s First Take. “Get the attention of your locker room. When you have one of the worst defenses in the league, that’s a reflection of your coach!”

Kendrick Perkins RIPS JJ Redick and the Lakers future pic.twitter.com/MHT9mgpInp — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 27, 2026



Just a season ago, Redick was receiving praise as a rookie head coach. However, this level of criticism comes with coaching in the NBA’s biggest market.

Of course, Redick can’t control how hard a player performs on the court. Nonetheless, he can instill the motivation and fire within his team, which Perkins doesn’t think he’s done a good job of. As a result, some big roster changes may be on the horizon.

“When it comes to LeBron and the Lakers’ relationship, that is one foot on the grave and the other on a banana peel. If you think Austin Reaves and Luka can be your two max guys to bring a championship back to LA, you lost your damn mind,” Perkins proclaimed.

There isn’t any confirmation that LeBron will leave the Lakers following this season. But it isn’t a good look that a 41-year-old is among the team’s top defensive players.

Redick may be deserving of some blame, but so is Rob Pelinka for the roster construction. The offseason will be very telling for what’s to come for the Lakers in the near future, which hopefully will be brighter than it is now.