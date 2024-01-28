“Motherf**kers Be Load Managing The Wrong Games”: Kevin Garnett Berates Joel Embiid For Missing His Matchup Against Nikola Jokic In Denver

NBA enthusiasts wanted to witness an entertaining duel between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. As fitting as it is, the league scheduled the Philadelphia 76ers-Denver Nuggets battle during the NBA Rivals Week. But, fans were left disappointed as Embiid was ruled out at the last moment. Kevin Garnett was one of many who didn’t the reigning MVP’s decision for load managing and took to Instagram, venting out on his Stories.

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have been the two best centers in the league for the past few years. This season, the international stars have also been the top two candidates for the prestigious MVP trophy. The entire basketball world was eagerly waiting for the star-studded matchup. However, Adrian Wojnarowski, merely a few moments before the game commenced, revealed that Embiid wouldn’t be suiting up at the Ball Arena, Denver.

The Philly star wasn’t even on the injury report in the first place, indicating that he was initially cleared to play. Before tip-off, the Sixers staff decided to sideline their superstar, citing left knee soreness.

Kevin Garnett, being a huge fan of the game, was one of the many to be impatiently waiting for the duel. However, once he learned that JoJo wasn’t going to be playing, the 2008 champion was frustrated. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Big Ticket spoke on behalf of the fans by stating that he didn’t appreciate Embiid’s load management.

I don’t care what channel the game is on, .. IF YOUR STARS DON’T PLAY WE’re NOT WATCHING or not as much … simple.. N I feel like mfs be load managing the wrong games.. can’t stand that ish!! Been waiting for weeks for the 2 big men to play n Nothing.. BS Just saying what everyone’s thinking..

Even the fans present at the arena weren’t amused after learning about Embiid’s unavailability. The 19,800+ crowd present at the arena were merciless, as they kept chanting, “Where’s Embiid at?”

The fans’ outburst is justified. Joel Embiid has not played a single game in Denver since November 2019. That was the same season after Jokic received his first All-Star nod. Many might refuse to believe that this is merely any coincidence.

Nikola Jokic and co. defeated the Joel Embiid-less 76ers

Playing without Joel Embiid was a huge disadvantage for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Paul Reed and Kelly Oubre Jr. did have solid contributions, combining for 55 points and 18 rebounds. But, Nikola Jokic was too much for the Sixers’ defense to handle as the big man recorded 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals, leading the defending champs to a 111-105 victory.

Merely a week ago, the two powerhouses faced off against each other at the Wells Fargo Center. For that contest, both Jokic and Embiid suited up. In that nail-bitter bout, JoJo got the better of the Serbian, dropping a 41-point double-double, leading the Philly side to a 126-121 win.

For several years, fans have been indulging in heated arguments, debating who the better center is. The entire basketball world cannot seem to come to a common ground. While analysts and enthusiasts constantly be involved in such quarrels, Jokic and Embiid continue to put their mutual respect to show.

After the 16th January Sixers-Nuggets contest commenced, Embiid lauded the Joker for being the best player in the league.

Even after tonight’s battle, the two were seen embracing each other.

The two superstars share an intense rivalry on the court. However, off the floor, Jokic and Embiid share admiration for each other. It is heartwarming to see that the future face of the league, once LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant retire, don’t have any bad blood.