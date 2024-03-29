“My Damn Foot Hurt Haha”: LeBron James Laughs Off Logging close to 70,000 Minutes In The NBA

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James‘ longevity is so unprecedented, that his wife Savannah, who has been with him since high school, is also baffled. In the latest Mind the Game podcast episode, the four-time NBA MVP revealed the incredible analogy he used to explain to his wife how his body felt after logging in close to 68,000 minutes on the court. He told co-host JJ Redick,

“She asked me how am I feeling when I came home after a game. I said, ‘Babe, just imagine buying a 2003 Escalade and it’s 2024 and you never changed the tires. So, rub my feet, please.’ I’ve never changed the tires, these are the same tires from 2003.”

In November 2023, the four-time NBA MVP passed Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s record for minutes played including playoffs, and became the league’s new ironman. However, unlike Kareem, who was playing only 23 minutes and averaging 10.1 points in his final season in the league (per StatMuse), James is playing at an All-NBA level, averaging 25.3 points, 8.1 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in a shade over 35 minutes per game (per StatMuse).

Despite logging the most workload in NBA history by some distance, James has shown few signs of slowing down, as he explained to his wife Savannah. However, he seemingly wasn’t joking about his foot massage proposition. He doubled down on it on his Instagram account by sharing the video of his revelation and captioning it,

“The tread on these tyres are scarce! But FR, FR (for real, for real)! My damn feet hurt. Haha.”

Perhaps Savannah was curious about James’ retirement date because she is tired of giving him foot massages after games for two decades. However, it seems unlikely that she’ll be able to retire from her duties soon.

LeBron James’ unmatched work ethic

It’s undeniable that LeBron James has been blessed genetically, but that isn’t enough to have a career spanning two decades as one of, if not the best player in the NBA. The superstar logs in more hours than anyone else before and after the game to ensure he remains sharp and healthy on the court. In the 2023 offseason, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka shed light on the secret to James’ longevity. In a press conference in September 2023, he said,

“It’s staggering for a player who has 20 years under the hood already and is preparing for 21 like he’s a rookie. He’s been doing 6 a.m. workouts. Probably been in our building as much as any player this offseason. Been in the weight room as much as any player. Any team LeBron’s played for, it’s been pretty uniform that his work sets the tone.

James will turn 40 at the end of 2024, which should logically mean he’s nearing the end of his glorious career. However, his former teammate Dennis Schroder once revealed that he’s far from done. In an interview in December 2022, the now-Brooklyn Nets guard said,

“I asked him how much longer he wants to play and he said he wants to play for five to seven years more years. He’s turning 38 now, he says 45.”

James has a player option in his contract with the Lakers for the 2024-25 season. He’s expected to opt out and demand a three-year contract extension from the team. Despite his age, it’s unlikely that the Lakers will hesitate to hand him the extension he wants as he continues to be one of the best players in the NBA in his 21st season.