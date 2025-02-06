mobile app bar

“My Prayers Have Been Answered”: Udonis Haslem Relieved Jimmy Butler-Heat Drama Has Come To An End

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem

Image Credits: Jimmy Butler (L) – Jim Rassol-Imagn Images, Udonis Haslem (R) – Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

For more than a month, Jimmy Butler has been in the headlines due to his feud with the Miami Heat front office. Amidst the suspensions and increasing tension between them, everyone was wondering when will this come to an end. Tonight, the Warriors acquired Butler in a trade and Udonis Haslem is very happy about it.

UD has been an invaluable member of the Heat and is considered a big brother by current and former players. So, seeing his franchise in turmoil must’ve been difficult for him.

However, now that it’s over, he can take a sigh of relief and move ahead. Zachary Weinberger reported that when the news about the Butler trade was announced on ESPN, the Heat legend had an interesting one-line reaction.

He said, “My prayers have been answered.” This shows the kind of tension that had built up in Miami because of Butler.

While the drama was unfolding within the organization, UD refrained from saying anything. He wanted to stay out of it and kept himself away from taking sides.

However, when he was on NBA Today in January, he spoke on the importance of being all in for a team and if someone can’t do that, then they should not be a part of that team.

UD said, “I will say this, guys, there’s one thing that we do say. You’re either in or you’re out and there’s no in-between. That’s what I’m going to say and I’m going to leave it at that.” A similar comment was made by another Heat legend, Dwyane Wade, who also spoke on why it’s important to be completely dedicated to one’s team.

Haslem’s analysis of the Jimmy Butler trade

In a blockbuster trade involving multiple teams, the Warriors acquired Butler. The former Heat star has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension. In exchange, the Heat have received Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick. Dennis Schroder has been sent to the Jazz.

When UD was asked for his thoughts on the trade, he said, “I love it. I love it for both sides, but I love the fact that we get a backup point guard. We lost Dru Smith a little earlier to injury (torn Achilles). We get an athletic wing to put next to Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.”

UD believes that the Heat can use Wiggins’ championship experience and they were in dire need of a veteran presence which will be fulfilled by Anderson.

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Share this article

Don’t miss these