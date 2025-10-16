“My Real Brother”: James Harden and Kevin Durant Get Real About Their Friendship That Predates NBA

Dec 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (left) and forward Kevin Durant (right) sit on the bench in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)

The beauty of basketball goes far beyond the on court competition within 48 minutes. The connection between people from different walks of life through a mere ball is worth more than any price point. The NBA is home to a plethora of competitors who are cutthroat once the game begins. However, once the game is over, there’s a level of profound respect. For some, there’s even a close friendship.

Whenever Kevin Durant and James Harden take the court together, fans understand the matchup is must-see TV. Their friendship only adds to the intrigue. The two are extremely close and have even served as teammates on multiple teams.

Of course, Harden began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played alongside Durant for three seasons. Eventually, the Thunder would trade Harden to the Houston Rockets in 2012. Little did they know, fate would reconnect them nine years later on the Brooklyn Nets.

Regrettably, the two haven’t been able to get over the championship hump in their partnerships. Now, Durant is a member of the Rockets, while Harden plays for the Los Angeles Clippers. Regardless, their friendship never wavered. In season 2 of the Starting 5, the two stars opened up about the depth of their relationship.

“That’s my real brother,” Durant said. “We really hang out, since we were 19, 20 years old.”

It may seem their friendship began once Harden arrived in Oklahoma City. However, Durant revealed that they go back even further than that.

“I was a freshman in college, and I was in LA. Me and Greg Oden had went to Roscoe’s one night. James just pulled up on us. I think that’s the start of it right there. I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s one of us,'” Durant revealed.

It didn’t take long for Durant and Harden to hit things off. They quickly became close friends, and coincidentally enough, they became teammates. Although they were close, Harden understood the role Durant had in his life and not only in basketball but in all different aspects.

“I looked up to him just because he knew how to work,” Harden said.

The two didn’t waste time getting to work. In their brief time together in OKC, they led the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they came up short against the Miami Heat led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

If it weren’t for contract disputes with the organization, Harden would’ve stayed with the team, which could’ve changed many things. Obviously, that is all hindsight and speculation.

Durant’s recent trade to the Rockets keeps him in the Western Conference, which will mean he will face off against Harden and the Clippers thrice this season. As of now, they have played 38 games against each other, with Durant on the benefiting side with a record of 20-18. Harden will look to take the edge in their head-to-head once this season is underway.