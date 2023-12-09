“To Have Michael Jordan Stamp You”: 4x All-Star Received MJ’s Scorn for Flying to Chicago to Shoot a Jordan Brand Commercial

Former Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle Supersonics star Vin Baker recently made an appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast. Part of the first batch of stars who were signed by the Jordan brand, Baker admitted that it was surreal to be able to build a friendship and a relationship with MJ back then. The 52-year-old claimed that, like most people, he also looked up to Michael Jordan right from the start of his career. However, he also had to endure some scorn from the Chicago Bulls legend for showing up for a commercial shoot.

Baker started off by explaining how special the achievement was for him. “To be honest with you, it was bigger than being drafted…At that point, you know…there is levels to the eliteness. So to get the opportunity to have Michael stamp you is different,” he claimed.

The 52-year-old added that joining the Jordan brand was a bigger achievement for him than making the All-Star team. He went on to claim that the entire experience was surreal for him, especially the fact that signing for the Jordan brand allowed him to forge a relationship with the legendary Bulls superstar.

Baker then went on to talk about a specific Air Jordan commercial that was being filmed in Chicago and how he prompted Jordan’s scorn for showing up for it. Intent on being part of it, the then Supersonics star flew to Chicago after ‘begging his organization.’ However, Jordan was not impressed despite the Sonics being in a dominant position in the league.

“First thing MJ says to me, coz we were playing Utah Jazz the following night, and he knew that. He said to me, ‘what the hell are you doing here?’ True story,” Baker said. The four-time NBA All-Star learned a important lesson that day, to always prioritize his craft over off-court shenanigans.

Baker then went on to talk about being the first NBA star to have a signature shoe with the Jordan brand, alongside Eddie Jones. However, for the current Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach, the experience was not merely about the Jordan brand. He claimed that he was able to learn a range of lessons being part of MJ’s brand, and believed for the first time in his life that he was ‘winning.’

Vin Baker continues to be a part of the Jordan family

Baker seemed especially delighted with his time and history with the Jordan brand. Speaking about being featured in the Jump magazine alongside other members of the Jordan family, Baker claimed that he was just happy to be a part of the company.

“I saw myself, Zion, Luka, and someone else. This was like 2 years ago where they were talking about the brand. And it was amazing to see myself on a picture with Zion, Luka, and then the current guys, and of course, Jason and Russell man, and Blake, and it is just awesome that I was a part of the beginning of it,” he said.

Hence, Baker seems to have learned a lot from MJ and is extremely proud of being involved with his brand right from the start. He concluded his point by talking about how even today, he continues to be a part of the Jordan family, and only recently exchanged words with Paulo Banchero, who was also signed by the brand.