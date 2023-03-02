“Kevin Durant is Just So Effortless!”: Devin Booker Describes How it is Like to Play With New Star Teammate After Win vs Hornets

Feb 24, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (left) and guard Devin Booker against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Phoenix Suns have been waiting for a long time to finally see Kevin Durant in a Suns jersey. Sure, he has officially been a part of the franchise for some time now, but nothing can replace watching him on the court. And against the Hornets, it finally happened.

Durant played 27 minutes, recording 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks while shooting 66.7% from the field, and 50% from beyond the arc. A very good debut, to say the absolute least. And apparently, Devin Booker agrees with that notion completely.

After the game, Kevin Durant was asked to sit down with the media, where he was asked about his new teammate. And suffice it to say, the man couldn’t stop singing his praises.

Devin Booker talks about his new teammate’s debut in a post-game press conference

Devin Booker may have been asked to talk about someone else’s performance, but his was arguably even better tonight. After all, the man 37 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks in 33 minutes played. However, he didn’t let his incredible night dissuade him from gushing about his new teammate. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below to see what he said.

“It’s just every time he shoots the ball. It’s just so effortless. You can see defenders trying their hardest to contest or fight over a screen and he looks unbothered or unfazed.” Devin Booker on what impressed him about Kevin Durant’s debut. (via @JerryDonatien) pic.twitter.com/3o5Ee0Kg77 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 2, 2023

It’s hard to disagree with Devin Booker’s statement here. At the end of the day, he may not be hailed as one of the greatest shooters of all time, but the man sure does have a silky smooth jump shot. And lucky for him, Booker will now get to see it every day.

What is Kevin Durant averaging this season?

After 39 games played, Kevin Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

The man is also shooting 55.9% from the field, 37.6% from three, and 93.4% from the free throw line.

