“My Whole Heart”: Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Posts PDA Picture on IG

Stephen Curry is probably the most loved NBA superstar in the league. Off the court, the player is always seen having fun, respects the people around him, and carries himself with dignity. And to top it all, he is a complete family man. All the above qualities make him a fan favorite and they are eager to catch a glimpse of his personal life. Luckily for them, Steph and his wife – Ayesha Curry, oblige from time to time, posting pictures of the NBA champion with his family.

Recently, the Golden State Warriors player is taking a much-deserved mid-season break after the All-Star Weekend. Ayesha Curry was kind enough to share a moment of the NBA legend with the world and posted a photo of the couple on Instagram stories. In the photo, the couple is enjoying an intimate moment, and the NBA player can be seen kissing Ayesha. She captioned the photo – “My Whole Heart.”

Ayesha and Steph Curry are avid users of the social media platform – Instagram and often use the platform to share photos of their vacation. The couple does not shy away from posting photos displaying affection towards each other. In the past, the Curry’s have often posted moments from their holidays, and the fans have loved every single one of them.

In a previous post shared by them, Ayesha and Steph can be seen enjoying the dunes in Dubai during the 2023 off-season. The series of photos was captioned – “Breathe. Stretch. Shake. Let it go?”

Another set of photos shared by the couple on Instagram is from their vacation on an island called Hydra, in Greece. The couple went to celebrate their wedding anniversary and can be seen sharing intimate moments on a yacht.

In the below post, the two are seen posing for the camera in the first photo, in what looks like a Hawaiian get-up. In the post’s second photo, the couple shared a private moment during sunset, and captured a silhouette of the same. She captioned it – “Aloha, my lover.”

Steph and Ayesha Curry tied the knot in July 2011 and have three beautiful children – Riley, Ryan, and Cannon. Riley Curry, 11, is the eldest daughter in the family and was born on July 19, 2012. On July 10, 2015, the Curry family welcomed their second daughter – Ryan Curry, who is 8 years old. The couple announced their third child on July 2nd, 2018 when they became proud parents to their son – Canon Curry. The Curry family has given its fans a lot to cheer about in the past decade, and the fans would hope for more such moments in the future.