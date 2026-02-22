NBA Analyst Urges Ime Udoka to Make Kevin Durant Clean His “Own Mess” Amid Alleged Burner Leaks

The latest headlines around Kevin Durant are less about basketball and more about him using burner accounts to take shots at current and former teammates. Social media started buzzing after fans claimed a certain account was KD in disguise, talking trash about his Rockets teammates and, as he often does online, defending his own legacy in a troll-fueled rage.

This was not the first time Durant’s name has been tied to burner chatter, which is likely why the story picked up steam so quickly. However, it has only been alleged and not confirmed. Until there is real confirmation, it remains speculation and internet sleuthing at best. Still, the noise has been loud enough that the media keeps asking everyone about it, including Rockets coach Ime Udoka.

What is a head coach to do when his most famous player is eating up the news cycle with a story that is unimportant to the Rockets‘ goals of winning a ring? Brian Geltzeiler has an idea, and it is for Udoka to completely shut it down from his side. The analyst appeared on Sirius XM NBA Radio and suggested that Udoka allow the player to clean up his own mess.

“Here’s how I would look at it if I’m Ime Udoka. ‘You got yourself in it KD. Figure out how to get yourself out of it. You’re a big boy, I have a basketball team to coach I’m not dealing with this nonsense.’ That’s how I would approach it,” stated Geltzeiler.

To be fair, KD has been doing a good job of remaining off social media and letting the story burn itself up. But since the topic is still fresh, Geltzeiler is approaching it as if the Rockets need to do more damage control. He later reiterated that Durant is the whole reason this is becoming an issue, and that he needs to fix it.

“I would not make too much over it. Guys will get over their feelings being hurt, but we have a mission as a basketball team. And if there’s a problem, take it up with Kevin Durant. ‘That’s where his locker is. Go talk to him.’ Because he’s the one that did this.”

“This is not a rookie player. This is not a 23-year-old player. It’s a 37-year-old guy that’s been in the league, that was drafted in 2007. It’s his mess to clean. Clean your own mess,” Geltzeiler added.

“This is a 37-year-old guy…clean your own mess.”@BGeltzNBA tells @SamMitchellNBA he thinks Rockets Coach Ime Udoka should let Kevin Durant handle his alleged burner leaks by himself. Listen to the full show: https://t.co/LilkergPt6 pic.twitter.com/hwWz7QSIJ3 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 21, 2026

It really is less about whether the allegations are true and more about how Durant handles the moment. Fair or not, perception can impact a locker room chasing a title, and the Rockets do not need distractions heading into the stretch run.

If KD stays quiet, keeps producing, and the team wins, this story will disappear as quickly as it popped up.