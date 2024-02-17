NBA Slam Dunk Contest Prize Money 2024: How Much Would the Winner Take Home?

The 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest will be taking place tonight as the 73rd All-Star Weekend kicks off in Indianapolis. Fans and celebrities from all around will be in attendance as players try to top off their predecessors in the contest. The Slam Dunk Contest will be the main event tonight as the Skills Challenge, the Thee-Point contest, and the Steph vs Sabrina challenge will take place before that. But how much will the Slam Dunk Contest winner take home tonight? Let’s find out.

The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest will have Jaime Jaquez Jr. from the Miami Heat, the defending Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung, Jacob Toppin from the New York Knicks, and NBA All-Star, Jaylen Brown.

It has been a while since an All-Star took part in the Slam Dunk contest. So, it would be interesting to see how this event turns out to be.

How much does the Slam Dunk contest winner take home?

The four participants will all be taking home some money by the end of the day as opposed to the Three-Point contest. The first prize winner will go home with a $100,000 cash prize and bragging rights for the remaining year.

How much does the runner-up get?

The runners-up of the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk contest or the person coming in second will be going home with a cash prize of $50,000. While $50,000 is nothing compared to their NBA salaries and endorsement deals, it is still something.

The NBA Three-Point contest only awards the winner a cash prize while the remaining players go home empty-handed. The winner of the NBA Three-Point contest goes home with a $50,000 cash prize.

This is something where the NBA Slam Dunk Contest differs a bit more as well. The third and fourth positions also go home with some money at the end of the day. The players coming in the third and fourth place are awarded $20,000 as a cash prize for participation.

Tune in tonight to see if Mac McClung will be able to defend his title or if fans will get to see a new Slam Dunk champion.