NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs Houston Rockets? Boston Celtics release hamstring strain report

Jaylen Brown is finally ready to get back on court. He is available to play in the Celtics’ NBA starting lineup tonight against the Rockets.

Jaylen Brown has been injured for the last 8 Celtic games – winning 5 of them. He’s been out with a hamstring strain, during which they beat the previous 2 champions, Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. They actually did so very comfortably. It is not that the C’s did not miss him though – they had silly losses against the Cavaliers and the Hawks.

Brown had been on fine form this season, scoring 25.6 points and averaging 6.5 rebounds a game. His last game came on 5th November against the Heat. He contributed to a very convincing 95-78 win. The Clovers had held a potential conference finalist to one of the lowest points tallies this season with Jaylen’s help.

Boston had Jaylen listed as questionable yesterday, but now he is listed as fully fit and available. In his last game while he was on court, Brown played for 29 minutes, scored 17 points and then left the game with a hamstring strain to his right leg.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown – Available

Romeo Langford – Available

Josh Richardson -(illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE

Dennis Schröder – PROBABLE

Robert Williams – PROBABLE https://t.co/olzO2CDEsY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 22, 2021

NBA Starting lineups tonight: How will Jaylen Brown affect the Celtics’ fortunes tonight?

While he may not immediately be put into the primary scorer role, he will be let to ease into it. Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroeder have stepped up massively in his absence. Schroeder ripped apart a toothless Lakers defense, putting up 21 points. He also had a season high 38 points against the Bucks – maybe the Lakers were too quick to release him.

Ime Udoka should have a healthy headache – it always is better to have players contesting for the 5 spots. The chemistry Jaylen has with the current team is particularly important. The Celtics have had a rollercoaster of a season – currently with a 9-8 record, and 9th in the conference.

They can take some solace in the fact that last year’s champions are currently just one position above them – showing that there is still time to catch up to the leaders. With the season being young, and they are currently slightly above .500, the Celtics will be looking forward to having Jaylen Brown back on the court with the forever 19 Jayson Tatum.

