“Need To Take Them Motherf**kers With 2 Minutes Left”: Anthony Edwards Owns Up To His Passiveness In Clutch Loss To The Mavericks

The number one seed in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost their last game to the Dallas Mavericks in a close 108-115 battle. A game that the Timberwolves could’ve added to their win column slipped right out of their hands in the final minutes of the game. A frustrated Anthony Edwards took the blame on himself for this disappointing loss in the post-game conference.

Wolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has been leading the team from the front in scoring. And just like a leader, ANT took the blame for the loss claiming he should’ve been more aggressive in the final few minutes of the game.

“But I’ll take this one, for sure. I gotta be aggressive down the stretch. I took one shot in the last three minutes of the game. I need to take them motherf**kers with two minutes left on the clock. That’s on me, though. I gotta be better. I gotta be more aggressive.”

In yet another game this season of Wolves, ANT led the team in scoring, dropping a 36-point 10-rebound double-double. He also had 3 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block for the game, shooting 51.9% from the field and going an even 50% from beyond the arc.

Even after the game, Edwards was optimistic about the result of the matchup and took it as a personal win of sorts.

Apart from Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony-Towns was the only other player from the Timberwolves’ starting five to finish the game with double-digit points. KAT had a 24-point game with 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 assist.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the number-one team in the league when it comes to winning percentage in the clutch. The Dallas Mavericks, who are in the second spot, will be looking to dethrone the Wolves. Had anyone else stepped up for the Wolves on offense, Minnesota would’ve had the game’s result in their favour.

Wolves have been one of the strongest teams this season, and are one of the favourites to win the championship with Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony Towns all dropping solid performances. However, results like this might hurt them in playoffs because then there will be less room for comebacks from mistakes.

Anthony Edwards was not the only one fuming after this loss

The loss suffered by the Minnesota Timberwolves had not just Anthony Edwards but head coach Chris Finch upset as well. After the game, Finch said, “Just closing the game. Bad offense, really. A couple turnovers that cost us, one on the rebound, one on the roll. But some rushed shots. I gotta do a better job. I gotta get the ball into Mike’s hands at that point in time like I’d been doing all season.”

Despite Minnesota’s shortcomings, the star tandem of the Dallas Mavericks was on full display tonight. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both had 30+ point games, combining for a total of 67 Mavs’ points.

Kyrie Irving missed a major chunk of games in December after he was sidelined due to an injury to his heel. However, since his return, Irving has been performing at his usual All-Star level. This is what he had to say after the game.

“I’ve been doing it since I was a kid. My dad put the ball in my hands at a very young age, told me to go after it, especially in that fourth quarter when your team needs you.”

With the Timberwolves fresh off a loss and Edwards using it to fuel his fire, expect a big game out of the Georgia State product in the team’s next outing.