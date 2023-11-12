“Never Heard of This Rule!”: Steve Kerr ‘Stunned’ By Draymond Green’s Ejection, Kevon Looney Weighs In

Steve Kerr and his Warriors picked up their fourth loss of the season tonight as they returned home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Falling down by 17 in the 1st half, the Warriors were making their legendary 3rd quarter runs to get back in the game. However, their plans were put on hold briefly when Draymond Green was assessed his 2nd technical of the night and thrown out of the game.

Apparently, the referees reviewed this play and went back to the previous play, where they saw Draymond boxing out Donovan Mitchell, which led to Spida pushing Dray. They found the same as grounds for Spida’s shove and assessed Dray with a tech. This got Dray ejected, whereas Spida got a common foul.

After the game, Warriors on NBCS uploaded Steve Kerr‘s response to the shocking call.

“He[Draymond Green] got a technical for elbowing Mithcell a couple plays before maybe. I had never heard of this rule that you can retroactively call a technical on someone… That was bizarre!”

The Warriors coach was stunned by the call. Considering how Steve Kerr has been around the league since 1988, it’s surprising to see calls that shock him, yet this one did. However, it seemed like he was a good sport about it. “There’s lots of plays from 3 years ago that I’d like to go back to,” said Kerr jokingly.

In fact, one doesn’t have to go too far back. The previous game that the Warriors played, the refs missed a clear goal tend, and a foul was called on the other end. There was no grounds to review the play, so the refs got away with not calling a goal tend.

In this young season, it feels like the Warriors are not only playing their opponents but also handling the referees and their ‘oopsies.’

Kevon Looney joined Steve Kerr, puzzled by Dray’s ejection

Kevon Looney is one of the guys on the Dubs who is rarely seen complaining. However, after tonight’s game, Loon also spoke up about the bizarre call that led to Draymond Green’s ejection.

“I didn’t know you can get tech-ed up on a previous play. I don’t know the rules that good, I guess.”

While Loon was just baffled, Warriors fans on X(formerly Twitter) weren’t as calm. They let their thoughts be known.

Another disgruntled fan went as far as questioning whether refs had money on the game.

Whatever the case may be, hopefully, tonight’s ejection would be enough motivation for Draymond Green and the Warriors to come out with extra motivation to handle the back-to-back games against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.