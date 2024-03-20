NFL Legend’s Son Sheds Light on How LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal’s Sons Carry Forward Their Legacy

Jerry Rice, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal are part of an elite group of veteran athletes whose careers would be difficult to emulate. So, when their kids aspire to make a name for themselves in the same domain, the path to greatness often becomes tougher to navigate. Recently, NFL legend Jerry Rice’s son Brenden Rice gave his thoughts on trying to break free from his father’s shadow and also revealed how LeBron’s and Shaq’s kids are going through the same set of problems.

Brenden played for the USC Trojans before he announced that he’ll forgo the remaining years of college in December of 2023 and declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He was recently in conversation with Colin Cowherd on The Herd with Colin Cowherd show. When asked about the advantages of being Jerry Rice’s son, the 22-year-old said that since he was at USC, every other athlete had a famous last name.

Therefore, he didn’t face any problems settling in. But then added that his last name was a big deal when he was in Colorado. The young wide receiver then went on to explain why it is “hectic” for him and Bronny James at USC, probably more than most young athletes.

He said, “I can only imagine it’s hectic for him[Bronny]. It’s just being the son of LeBron James, especially that LeBron James is still in the league and is still, I would say in his prime and dominant as ever. I don’t know about you, but that’s my GOAT. I’d have to say, it could be hard at times.”

Brenden further said that he shares the same pressure as Bronny James and Shaq’s sons, Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal, of having a heavy last name. But the youngster also feels like it is a blessing to be in their position because their fathers worked really hard to leave a legacy behind. Rice said that he’s confident that he’ll be able to thrive in the pressure and carry forward his father’s legacy.

Shareef O’Neal on trying to make his own name

Shaq is arguably the most dominant athlete to ever play the game of basketball. So, when Shareef decided to pursue a career in basketball, he received instant recognition. Soon, it started to become a problem for him as most of the questions he was asked were about his father and people often wondered if he’ll be able to make a mark like Shaq. During an appearance on Now For Later Podcast, Shareef let out his frustration about this situation.

