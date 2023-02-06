“George Karl lost to Michael Jordan, FYI”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Legendary Coach Crowning Nikola Jokic as a “Potential” Top-10 Player of All Time

Jan 6, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets are one of the most in-form teams in the entire association this season. Mike Malone’s boys hold on to a 37-17 record, putting them #1 in the stacked Western Conference. The likes of Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., among others, have played a huge role, however, Nikola Jokic has to be the biggest reason behind the team’s success.

Playing 33.6 minutes per game, the Joker is averaging a triple-double; 24.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 10.1 assists. Having been ranked #1 in the past few MVP Ladders, the Serbian superstar has a legit shot at completing an MVP three-peat for the first time since Larry Bird (1984-1986).

BREAKING: Nikola Jokic is now averaging a 25-point triple-double on the season as a CENTER 🤯 Just give him the MVP already. pic.twitter.com/zJvmC08iJ1 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 1, 2023

NBA Twitter reacts as George Karl showers Nikola Jokic with huge praise

Amid a historic season, George Karl went on to laud the Nuggets’ leader on social media. Calling Nikola a “potential” top 10 player of all-time, the legendary coach posted on his Twitter:

Potential top 10 all time player!! pic.twitter.com/7ejjXbV4M0 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) February 5, 2023

As soon as the Hall Of Famer posted on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Coach Karl knows ball — Clifförd Sampson (Nuggets🃏) (@DenverNuggetsF6) February 5, 2023

He is already top 10 all time player. — Kairo🎭🇷🇸 (@2cairo) February 5, 2023

Karl lost to Michael Jordan, he knows what he’s saying about greatness — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) February 6, 2023

Having lost to Michael Jordan, coach Karl knows a lot about great players

George Karl has been around the NBA circuit for the majority of his life.

Over the years, Karl has witnessed some of the game’s greatest players. Having coached the likes of Allen Iverson, and Carmelo Anthony, among several others, and coached against Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, and some of the biggest names in the sport, his verdict of deeming someone as a top 10 player of all-time is a huge deal.

