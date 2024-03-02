“No LeBron James Our First Date Memories!”: Savannah James Emotional Over 30 Year Old Outback Steakhouse Closing Down

Closing of a steakhouse in Akron has made Savannah and LeBron James emotional. This was not any steakhouse and it was the exact place where the royal couple of the NBA had their first date. Recently, it was announced that Outback Steakhouse’s Akron outlet is getting closed after 30 years of operation. When the news reached Savannah, she shared it on her Instagram story, expressing her disappointment.

Tagging her husband on her story, she wrote,

“Noooooo @kingjames our first date memories”.

King James responded by reposting it on his Instagram story with the caption, “OMFG!!!!!! Why why why.”

The couple is clearly feeling dejected by the news, after all, that is where their journey began back when they were 16 and 17 years old. LeBron and Savannah tied their knot in 2013, after dating for almost a decade. Although they’ve experienced the world together now, the steakhouse in Akron has their hearts.

The Outback Steakhouse has been part of several conversations that the couple has had over the years. In a 2017 interview with Cleveland Magazine, Savannah talked about it while recalling the memories of meeting LeBron for the first time.

A mutual friend informed her that LeBron was asking for her number, and even though she didn’t know much about the young star, Savannah decided she’d take it herself. She said, “I’m like, ‘Um, nope. I’ll take his number. One day I’m sitting around — I was probably bored or something — and I’m like, ‘Oh, I forgot! I have this number for this guy that I can call. He seemed interested, so let’s see.”

Then they met for the first time when LeBron invited her to one of his games. After a group hangout session at Applebee’s, the two went on their first real date at the Outback Steakhouse in Akron. That was the start of something beautiful and decades later, the two are still together and have kept that flame alive.

Understandably, Savannah and LeBron are feeling sad at the news of the steakhouse. We hope they managed to visit the spot in recent years, else, it’ll be the memories of the special place of their first date that they’ll live with.