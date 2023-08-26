“No That’s Stupid”: Having 20 People Work for Him, Shaquille O’Neal Revealed Why He Surrounds Himself with Smarter Individuals

May 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal‘s net worth of over $400 million stems not just from his timely investments and smart business decisions, but also from the foundation of a deep-rooted philosophy. In order to build an empire, you have to be willing to listen to people who speak from experience and are experts in their fields. Shaq realized that very well in the early stages of his career. In an exclusive Q&A session with popular entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuck, the Diesel revealed how he surrounds himself with people who challenge his decisions all the time.

Shaq has been very open about the ways he conducts his business. Over a year back, the Big Diesel talked about his 80/20 rule in business. What it essentially means is – Shaq has fun 80% of the time and is locked in for the other 20%. He also talked about three major people who handle 90% of his business. They argue, fight, and debate the opportunities. While the power to finally choose the best option remains with the big man, his employees have the complete freedom to express their honest opinions.

Shaquille O’Neal talks about necessity to have smart people around you

While appearing for a QandA session with Gary Vee in November of last year, Shaquille O’Neal answered multiple questions from fans on his business, and the success he has achieved after his retirement from basketball. As a man who has achieved so much in his career, Shaq is always willing to share his thoughts and advice with the younger generation.

One of the questions that was asked to the NBA superstar was about the people that he surrounded himself with. The audience member, who is a business owner, mentioned how he struggles with having yes-men and a non-confrontational environment around him. Here is what Shaq had to say on the topic:

“I have abut 20 people that work for me. We argue all the time because they are not Yes-men. The thing that keeps us together is that we never disrespect each other. Again all the people that are with me are smarter than me. I know that. Every now and then I say that we should do this. And they would be like – No! That’s stupid.”

As the common saying goes – if you are the smartest man in the room, you are probably in the wrong room. Shaq follows the same advice. Therefore, he makes sure to employ people who are smarter than him, someone who he can count on to challenge him when needed.

Shaq also brought up his relationship with Kobe to illustrate his point. He pointed out that he and Kobe always disagreed with each other during their stint together with the Lakers, but they never disrespected each other. That’s why they won three Championships in a row.

Apart from the fans, Vaynerchuck also seemed to be in awe of the big man’s business acumen and went on to praise O’Neal.

Shaq gets praised for his curiosity

In the same Q&A session, Vaynerchuck gave props to Shaq for his curiosity. He claimed it to be the big man’s most useful superpower. Shaq was rightly known as the ‘Superman’ on the basketball court, but little did we know he possessed superpowers in the business world as well.

The Chairman of VaynerX also revealed how Shaq inspired him to be more curious about daily things. He believes it to be the reason for the NBA superstar’s success and the fuel that keeps his engine running.