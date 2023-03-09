“Not Good”: Latest Injury Update on Luka Doncic After Early Exit From Game vs New Orleans Pelicans

Mar 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to having a technical foul called on him against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic isn’t quite given enough credit for his ability to play through pain. In an NBA filled with players investing all their time in load management, the Slovenian phenom never wants to sit on the bench. And so, even when the man is in pain, you can see him try and play through it as much as possible.

However, this can be a pretty bad idea. After all, when the pain surpasses a certain threshold, it probably means that the injury is a bit more serious than what was previously expected. And at one point during Mavs vs Pelicans, Luka Doncic realized this was also the case with his recent injury, due to which he left the game.

But, how serious is his injury? Is the Mavericks superstar set to miss significant time? Or will he be back before anyone knows it?

Luka Doncic had to leave the New Orleans Pelicans game with a thigh strain

Luka Doncic has been struggling with a thigh strain for some time now. However, he has always tried to play through it, and until recently, it worked. But then, things obviously went too far for the man recently.

Luka playing through the pain. pic.twitter.com/55H7WYNKNF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 9, 2023

So, what happened? Well, as per reports the man suffered from a serious aggregation of his pre-existing groin strain. However, it was also revealed that the Dallas Mavericks were planning on putting the man through an MRI to assess the extent of the damage.

After the game, Luka Doncic was asked about his view on his injury, and how he was feeling. Frankly, his response does not invoke an awful lot of hope.

What did Luka Doncic have to say about his injury?

Even when it comes to the worst of injuries, Luka Doncic prefers to play through them. Heck, even when things aren’t looking so great, he tells the media he feels just fine. However, on this occasion, here is the only thing he could say.

“Not good”

An NBA reporter revealed further details that were announced during this interview. Take a look at the tweet below to see what they are.

Luka Doncic said the plan is to get an MRI tomorrow on his left thigh strain. Asked immediately after the game how he was feeling and said “not good.” Was favoring the left leg slightly as he walked in for media. Said everyone will know more tomorrow after he gets imaging done. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 9, 2023

This isn’t the most favorable situation for the Mavericks star. However, there is still reason to hope that he doesn’t have to stay out for too long. It all depends on any updates that come next.

