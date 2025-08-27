Tyrese Haliburton Defends His Father’s Confrontation With Giannis Antetokounmpo Despite Calling It a Mistake

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts with his girlfriend Jade Jones and father John Haliburton following the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Emotions often get the better of athletes. It could force them into doing things they may actually regret doing, creating for a bad image for the sport. But when spectators get into the mix, it gets even worse. Like Tyrese Haliburton’s father John did against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this year.

Cheering his son Tyrese on, John was right to celebrate Tyrese’s game winner with 1.3 seconds left in Game 5 of the series. But storming onto the court and provoking Giannis Antetokounmpo was wrong. He received backlash from the majority of the NBA community, including Tyrese. But the Indiana Pacers star has since softened his stance, stating that he was just caught up in the moment and urged the media to leave him alone.

Tyrese was in a podcast with Logan Paul, where the former WWE United States Champion asked him whether he felt like a “babysitter” when John went for Giannis. Tyrese said, no. And although he admitted that it was a mistake on John’s part, the reaction was too harsh.

“He was just excited,” Tyrese said. “The amount that the media had to do in addressing it, it got a point where it was like, I had to go and say bro, my dad is trippin’. That should be enough for me.”

Tyrese further revealed that people tried to milk the story a bit too much. They called him for interviews where they wanted him to add to the errors made by his dad. “They wanted me to double down, and talk about dad in a negative light.”

“Bro, like, he made a mistake, we all make mistakes in life. Everybody, just, like moves on from that,” Tyrese added. He was mad at his dad too, but calling for John to be banned from NBA games together? That was over reactionary.

In all fairness, Tyrese was right. Yes, John made a stupid mistake, but he didn’t really harm anyone. He breached the rules and crossed the lines, and was aptly punished for the same, having been forced to miss out all of the Pacers’ remaining home games of the season. John missed his son’s heroics against the New York Knicks in the Conference Finals, and also his valiant effort against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals. That’s harsh enough.