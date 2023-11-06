“Our Princess with Princesses”: Dressed as a King and a Queen, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Give Daughter Kaavia a Disney Styled Birthday

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Hollywood star Gabrielle Union recently celebrated their daughter Kaavia James’ 5th birthday. The couple welcomed their youngest child via surrogacy back in November 2018 and named her Kaavia James Union Wade. Wade and Union arranged a huge Disney Princess-themed birthday party to celebrate the occasion.

Wade shared clips and photos from the party on his Instagram account. Along with several of Kaavia’s friends, the two had invited quite a few of their own friends and they all seemed to be having a great time.

D-Wade shared two videos from the occasion, in which his wife Gabrielle could be seen singing “Happy Birthday” to Kaavia. The couple saw their guests break into dance eventually, with a range of family members also attending the birthday party. Union was herself dressed as a Queen in a light green gown, with Kaavia showing up in a blue outfit for her party. One of the videos saw Wade proclaim that both his daughter and his wife were princesses. “Our Princess with Princesses,” he wrote in the caption, referring to Kaavia’s friends who had attended the party as well.

Wade was obviously proud of Kaavia and posted several pictures of her posing with different people. The now 5-year-old also seemed to be having a great time and got her face painted during the outdoor event as well. It seems as if the party involved Kaavia changing into multiple outfits, as she was seen wearing a couple of princess-themed dresses. This was obviously in addition to a tiara, which adequately completed the look. Wade, who was dressed up as a King with a golden crown on his head, also shared a picture of all the dads posing alongside him from the birthday party, and it seems as if there were a sizable crowd at the event.

Gabrielle Union claimed Kaavia was born at exactly the right time

Union was 46 when Kaavia James was born. While Dwyane is 8 years younger than her, Gabrielle had earlier revealed in an interview that having Kaavia at her age was completely “worth it,” as per Today.

Union claimed that she became a mother at exactly the right time and would have passed “generational trauma” to her daughter had she done it a few years earlier.

Now 50, Gabrielle had said that she was herself on a healing journey and was not ready to take care of herself, let alone a child. Claiming to have since become committed to “healing eternally,” Union seemed delighted with her decision to have Kaavia, which was also apparent during the recent birthday party.