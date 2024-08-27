Paul George Reveals the Singular Rookie Duty He Has for Jared McCain

Paul George may be new to the Philadelphia 76ers franchise, but he is still a veteran player to the franchise’s pick from this year’s draft, Jared McCain. The 34-year-old hosted the 76ers rookie on his show, Podcast P to build up some rapport before the season starts.

During the very end of the show, the two Philly players discussed what the former Duke star’s rookie duties will look like. Despite the 20-year-old’s initial apprehension on the matter, it seems he will be let off easy.

When the subject was first brought up, McCain was terrified. However, George soon pacified him. He said that Jared’s rookie duty for him will comprise only one task.

PG told McCain,

“I’m simple! Carry my PlayStation man, we good! We get into town, man just drop my PlayStation off at the door, go on about your business, man! Have fun, enjoy yourself! Be safe be careful!”

“You know? Do your thing man. I’ll see you in the morning when you gotta come pick it back up, put it on the plane, man,” he added.

McCain admitted that he had absolutely no problem with doing what George had asked of him. He was fine even delivering food and beverages. Really, all he wanted to avoid was something over the top, like having his car filled up with popcorn.

“I’m fine with like picking up coffee, donuts. With food, it’s like when they put popcorn in the car, I’ve seen that one. I be a little sick [about that].”

George assured him that he wouldn’t be the victim of that prank if he listens to his seniors. He revealed that it was reserved for rookies that ‘did not listen’.

“That’s the rookies that don’t listen. I’ve had some rookies where, I don’t personally do it, but I’ve been on teams where the rookie got some bad treatment because they don’t listen.”

So, the plan has been set for Jared McCain. As long as he listens, and keeps up with his simple rookie duties, he should have a rather calm rookie season.

For obvious reasons, this will likely come as a massive relief to the player. However, this is not the only thing he has to worry about during his first year in the NBA. Instead, it is his performances that will really matter.