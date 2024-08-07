Udonis Haslem Defends Dwyane Wade from Criticism Regarding Painting His Nails

Dwayne Wade has been on a mission to normalize men painting their nails. But his quest hasn’t been easy as his hobby has attracted a lot of trolling on the Internet. On that note, NBA legend Udonis Haslem passionately defended his former Miami Heat running mate for painting his nails. In a conversation with Patrick Beverley, UD hailed The Flash for being a trendsetter.

Advertisement

Claiming that there’s nothing wrong with what Wade is doing, Haslem showed appreciation to his buddy for not subscribing to existing norms and ushering in a perspective shift.

Haslem also highlighted Wade’s support for his daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as transgender in 2020. UD reflected how his former teammate is an incredible parent for accepting his daughter for who she is and helping normalize her identity in public spaces.

The 44-year-old pointed out that Wade’s support would help ensure that his daughter doesn’t face abandonment issues.

Therefore, UD couldn’t understand why Wade gets berated for his choices. If dad Wade wants to paint his nails with his child, why should that be a big deal? For him, it is a symbol of positive parenting and presenting an authentic self to the world.

“My dawg [Wade] has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion, he’s always not giving a fu**, he has always been willing to push the odds a little bit. He’s been doing nothing wrong by supporting his kids…So, regardless of that, sitting at home, painting his nails with his daughters, so f- what!”

In other words, Haslem wants Wade’s detractors to stop despising him for doing what a parent is supposed to do.

“In the world today, when we see so many girls that grow up and have daddy issues, and he’s making sure that don’t happen. And we criticise that sh*t. Stop that sh*t, that’s hatin,’” Haslem added.

Thus, Haslem took a definitive stand for his friend. While such kind of support is essential, Wade isn’t afraid to address his online critics directly. The former NBA superstar recently found a golden chance.

Dwyane Wade relished Noah Lyles’ nail paint

A few days ago, US sprinter Noah Lyles won the 100-meter Gold in the Paris Olympics. In one of the iconic photos after the event, an elated Lyles can be seen with his fingers wrapped around his face. It is clearly visible that he is wearing nail-paint on his pinky finger. This gave Wade ammo to address those who mock him for getting his nails done.

He wondered if such critics would dare to ridicule someone who just brought the gold medal for the USA. On his X, he quote-tweeted the picture of Lyles and wrote, ”And he got his nails painted. [laughing emoji] Say something. [ear emoji]”

The Flash also took to his Instagram stories and addressed a post that shared his response on X. He wrote,“Yall waking up petty me”.

Therefore, the former Heat superstar had a lot of fun with Lyles’ nail-painting revelation. It proves that he whole-heartedly embraces his hobby and won’t let a chance slip to normalize it.